Rihanna BLAST's new documentary Beyonce and Jay Z, breakup details with Arab BF !!

Rihanna is currently working on a documentary about her life that will air on Amazon Prime, titled Rihanna: Volume One.

The documentary will be released later this year, but MTO News learned that a person who claims to have seen the document is leaking details.

According to the individual, the documentary was explosive. The person, who spoke anonymously, reportedly posted details of the project on a popular message board, frequented by celebrities and people from Hollywood.

And the poster claims that Rihanna's new document is extremely brave, and does not throw punches.

The documentary, according to insider information, focuses largely on Rihanna's strained relationship with her father, and Rihanna's father is quite a character. He frequently leaks information about his daughter to the press, and last year Rihanna was forced to sue him for allegedly selling her image without permission.

But Rihanna is coming for everyone in her next documentary, including Jay and Bey.

The most interesting part, according to inside information, was that Rihanna reported alleged problems with her manager at RocNation and Jay Z. In the documentary, Rihanna suggests that Jay Z went after her and leaked her album Anti prematurely, to help to support his wife. Beyonce's training.

Jay-Z's streaming platform Tidal accidentally leaked Anti weeks earlier than Rihanna anticipated. Officially, Jay Z and Tidal attributed the leak to a "system error,quot;.

The documentary suggests that Rihanna had a "fight,quot; with Jay Z and Beyonce over the "leak," and that led Rih to sign a deal with Spotify, rather than the Carter Tide.

The documentary also details Rihanna's relationship and her eventual breakup with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

If the documentary covers everything that the inside information says, it will be GOOD!