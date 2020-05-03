Riddhima Sahni remembers dad Rishi Kapoor with this perfect family photo

The Kapoor family is dealing with a great loss, as is the entire film industry. Last week, on April 30, 2020, we lost veteran Rishi Kapoor, who succumbed to leukemia after fighting it for nearly two years. The actor's sudden disappearance has left a void in the film industry. Moviegoers across the country are mourning the great loss.

Unable to attend the funeral, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahni turned to social media to express her pain. He was in Delhi when the funeral rites were performed on April 30. Last night she arrived in Mumbai to attend the last prayer meeting held by her father.

Today he shared a throwback image with the whole family in one frame. The late Rishi Kapoor is seen with his wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir Kapoor, and granddaughter Samara. The happy family portrait is a lovely click. She captioned the image writing: "I miss you so much!"