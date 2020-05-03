RHOP season came to summer as Robyn Dixon spills over Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Fight

The current COVID-19 pandemic is changing every industry as we know it. As Bravo made the decision to make the Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting virtually, Real Housewives of Potomac has been delayed until the summer.

Though it's bad news for RHOP, viewers can expect the three-part RHOA reunion and new episodes of Real Housewives of New York and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills every week.

The movement is also stagnating, so hopefully fans will be able to have a Potomac in-person meeting when the end of the season arrives.

The Maryland franchise was originally slated to premiere on May 3. Although there is no exact date, sources say it will be "late summer,quot; until viewers can see the premiere.

Meanwhile, RHOP's wait has been especially excruciating given that Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard faced off in a discussion that allegedly turned physical.

Robyn Dixon spilled the beans on what she calls "the attack."

‘A lot was happening, like … a lot more than there was in the trailer. That is the crazy part. I think the attack, I won't even call it a fight, because it was one-sided, but I think the attack took over. Like, that was what everyone focused on in the trailer. But a lot happened before, after … I think the whole season will be entertaining, "he says in a clip posted by The Jasmine Brand.

According to rumors spread about this season's show, Robyn and Gizelle Bryant are on the Candiace team.

In the preview for the next installment, Gizelle is seen scolding Monique for her actions, leading her to question her place in the group.

The confrontation is the product of a friendship that soured last season.

Are you disappointed with the new release date? Will you tune into RHOP?



