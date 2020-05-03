RHOC star Kara Keough's father dies weeks after losing his son

Royal Orange County Housewives star Kara Keough He shared some heartbreaking news over the weekend.

The reality TV personality turned to social media to reveal that his father and the Oakland Athletics legend, Matt Keough, has died. The news of her father's death comes a few weeks after she tragically lost her newborn child during childbirth.

The former MLB star was 64 years old. At this time, his cause of death is unknown.

"Dad, please take care of my son. Show him the circle change and how to find friends forever," Kara titled on her Instagram on Saturday. "Now you are in the duty of the grandfather in the sky,quot;.

In his Instagram post, the RHOC Star shared a collage of photos of her father.

Some of the snapshots were of her wedding to the NFL star, Kyle Bosworth. Other images showed her father enjoying grandfather's duties with his four-year-old daughter, Decker Kate Bosworth.

Further, Shane keough (Kara's older brother) also paid tribute to the baseball legend.