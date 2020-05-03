RHOC star Kara Keough's father dies weeks after losing his son

Royal Orange County Housewives star Kara Keough He shared some heartbreaking news over the weekend.
The reality TV personality turned to social media to reveal that his father and the Oakland Athletics legend, Matt Keough, has died. The news of her father's death comes a few weeks after she tragically lost her newborn child during childbirth.
The former MLB star was 64 years old. At this time, his cause of death is unknown.
"Dad, please take care of my son. Show him the circle change and how to find friends forever," Kara titled on her Instagram on Saturday. "Now you are in the duty of the grandfather in the sky,quot;.
In his Instagram post, the RHOC Star shared a collage of photos of her father.
Some of the snapshots were of her wedding to the NFL star, Kyle Bosworth. Other images showed her father enjoying grandfather's duties with his four-year-old daughter, Decker Kate Bosworth.
Further, Shane keough (Kara's older brother) also paid tribute to the baseball legend.
"My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing that McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders," said Shane's post, along with a photo of him as a little boy on his father's shoulders.
He added: "It was not always perfect, but I would not change it for anything in the world. You taught me more than you will ever know and I hope you feel proud. Relax and enjoy the eternal sun. Until I see each other again – I love dad "
Colton Keough, the youngest of the brothers has not yet commented on the death of his father. However, it is important to note that he rarely posts on social media.
The ex-wife of the MLB star, Jeana KeoughHe also uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram. While he didn't caption his post with anything, the message was clear.
On Saturday night, the Oakland Athletics paid tribute to Matt in a moving tribute.
"The A's organization mourns the loss of former pitcher and special assistant Matt Keough," the team said. Twitter account shared.
The publication also included a statement by Billy Beane, the executive vice president of the Oakland Athletics.
"He made an unforgettable impression on everyone he played in baseball. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Keough family tonight," his statement read.
The news of Matt's death comes almost three weeks after Kara shared the heartbreaking news that her newborn son passed away in childbirth.
"On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing 11 pounds 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection), "he wrote on Instagram on April 14.
He added: "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his loving sister, and those who received his saving gifts. lives. "
The 32-year-old reality TV star said she wanted to honor her late son, while also shedding light on her and her little boy's experience.
"I wrote this for the organ / tissue procurement team to read in his honor: Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, others find new hope and a deep healing … and may he live through them again, "his publication continued.
"May his legacy shine in the form of abundant lives: lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude. Let it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, in a better place. … that he made an impact … that it was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May the angels guide him. Thank you, McCoy. "
