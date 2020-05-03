Read Boston School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius' letter to families

Boston School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius sent a letter to students and their families on what to expect for the rest of the school year on Friday after Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that all schools will remain closed in statewide for the remainder of the academic year in April.

In the letter, Cassellius shared a guideline of what will be effective starting Monday, May 4 and will last the rest of the school year.

Dear Boston Public School Community:

I hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy.

Since Governor Baker announced that all Massachusetts schools will remain closed until

this academic year, Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recently launched guidance to schools, underscoring that that student

learning will continue, keeping health and safety our top priority. We understand that

This is a challenging time for all of us as we balance work, home life, caring for loved ones,

and our children's education as we work to stay safe during this health crisis.

We know that students miss their classmates, teachers, and countless significant events.

We also miss them. While we cannot recreate the entire classroom experience during this school

In closing, we can provide enriching learning opportunities and connections for our students.

We are prepared to meet the unique needs of our students to continue their learning and

Provide support to our families. Our team has been working hard to develop plans and

collaborating with school leaders to ensure students have access to learning opportunities to

The rest of this school year.

The following will take effect on Monday, May 4 until the end of the school year in June.

Calendar: Each school will share a class schedule with families and students.

Assistance: Teachers will record daily attendance each week. Assistance includes

complete learning activities or interaction with teachers / staff. Teachers in grades K0-5 will

record daily attendance. Teachers in grades 6-12 will record daily attendance per course.

Qualification: Students will receive grades and comments on their assigned projects and assignments.

Elementary students (grades K0-5) will receive a 3rd grade term of meets expectations,

Approaching expectations, or not yet meeting expectations. High school students (grades 6-

12) You will receive a letter grade from Term 3 if it is above your average score from Terms 1 and 2.

Otherwise, high school students will earn a Pass or Incomplete grade and that grade will not

be factored into your final grade.

Advancing to the next grade: No student will be retained in their grade. All the students

will advance to the next grade and have opportunities for summer learning and more

Support in the fall. If parents believe that their child would benefit from repeating their grade, they

You can request a meeting with your teacher.

Access to teachers: Each school schedule will include class schedules and a school staff

The member will contact each student at least every three days.

Students with disabilities: Students will receive services that can reasonably be provided at

a remote learning environment by your assigned team of educators relative to goals

identified in the student's IEP.

English students: Students will receive ESL instruction based on their English development

Level.

Graduation: Graduation is a celebration of the students, their families, and their school.

Communities We are working on various opportunities to celebrate this year's graduations.

throughout the city and with every school. We hope to share more information soon.

We will continue to evaluate and change how we meet the needs of our students during this

unprecedented closure based on comments. My team and I have called weekly Equity

Round tables to hear from educators, parents, social service providers and the community.

partners to collect real-time feedback and identify challenges so we can direct resources to

Support students and families who need them.

We are so grateful to our teachers, food workers, technology staff, and other front-line workers.

who are working tirelessly to provide our children with what they need to learn and stay healthy. We

we care deeply about our students and families and look forward to continuing to build meaningfully

Connections to all of you as we close our school year for the next few weeks. If you

If you have any questions about this information, please contact your school principal.

Keep practicing social distancing, put on a mask when you have to go

home and wash your hands often. You can find more information about food resources,

technology, home learning and more at bostonpublicschools.org/coronavirus

I am sure that we will only get stronger and better every day. We are here to support you and

We will overcome this together as a community.

Be well and be safe.