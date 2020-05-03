Rasheeda Frost Makes Fans Happy, Announcing New Masks Are Back In Pressed Boutique

Rasheeda Frost thrilled her fans when she announced on her social media account that there were new skins in stock at her Pressed Boutique. In the midst of this pandemic, people are advised to wear masks in public spaces, and for that all help is appreciated.

Many designers and store owners are creating all kinds of attractive looking masks these days as these items will become part of our outfits.

Someone asked, "Can they be washed? I want to order but we are tired of ordering from websites right now," and Rasheeda answered and said yes.

A fan posted this: ‘I ordered a mask from a place they advertised three weeks ago and still haven't got it. Smh said it was free but it wasn't. I bought it anyway and I'm not even here. "

Another commenter said: ‘Hang the mask. I love the texture of your hair‼ ️❤️ seriously those masks are cute ’, and someone else posted this:‘ It's not just about the masks ~ It's about natural room remedies that strengthened the internal functions of immunity. I just met the beneficiaries involving nutritional remedies. Life. & # 39;

Another follower said, "I love your messy buns, oh, cute masked for @rasheeda," and someone else posted this: "I want to buy some. They are 🔥 I love them. Hello, Rasheeda I love you in love and hip hop."

Another commenter noted this: ‘My daughter and I think you are amazing and so stylish! Many blessings to you and yours. "

Not long ago, Rasheeda showed off a pink mask and fans appreciate her beauty. They also made sure to praise her hairstyle, as you'll see in the comments below.

"Thanks @rightfitmask for this cute mask that we need as many as we can, so it was just in time!" Rasheeda captioned her post.

People seem to be really excited about the skins, and many fans said they would definitely get some.



