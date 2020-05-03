Rapper YFN Lucci removes gold & # 39; Grill & # 39; and the teeth are destroyed! (Graphic photos)

Last year, rapper YFN Lucci decided to have his golden "grill,quot; stick to his teeth with dentist's glue. And yesterday she decided to take off the gold caps and see what her teeth looked like underneath.

And boy were they all shocked. The teeth were completely rotten, and most of the tooth structure had disappeared.

Here is a photo of what his teeth look like now:

Here is a video of Lucci, from last year, putting on his golden grid:

YFN Lucci told fans that he now has to go to an orthodontist and have tooth implants created so that he can look normal again.

The tooth implantation procedure is expected to cost between $ 40,000 and $ 100,000.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. In 2014, he signed a record deal with Think It & # 39; s A Game Entertainment and released his first mixtape, Wish Me Well.

In 2016, he released his second mixtape, Wish Me Well 2, which included the single "Key to the Streets,quot;. Their first extended game, Long Live Nut, was released in 2017 and peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 chart. The first single from the EP "Everyday We Lit,quot;, featuring PnB Rock and produced by June James, peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became their highest single so far. In 2018, he released his first studio album Ray Ray From Summerhill, which peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200.