Rapper YFN Lucci removes gold & # 39; Grill & # 39; and the teeth are destroyed! (Graphic photos)

Last year, rapper YFN Lucci decided to have his golden "grill,quot; stick to his teeth with dentist's glue. And yesterday she decided to take off the gold caps and see what her teeth looked like underneath.

And boy were they all shocked. The teeth were completely rotten, and most of the tooth structure had disappeared.

Here is a photo of what his teeth look like now:

