Punishing victim of YaYa Mayweather uses molded arm on Instagram Video

NBA YoungBoy baby LaPattra Lashai Jacobs shows how serious the injuries from the altercation with Floyd Mayweather's daughter are while dancing to the song of her former rapper.

YaYa Mayweather a.k.a. Iyana MayweatherStabbing victim LaPattra Lashai Jacobs has shown her injuries for the first time. Former NBA girlfriend YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy never broke again He is seen wearing a cast in a new video posted to Instagram.

During the Instagram Live session, she is dancing to the YoungBoy song in what appears to be her room. She wears a white tank top, showing her outstretched arm that extends from above her biceps to her fingers. The cast on his arm indicates how serious the damage to his arm and hand was after the altercation with YoungBoy's girlfriend last month.

The altercation took place on April 4 when YaYa went to her boyfriend's house in Houston, Texas, and saw LaPattra there. YaYa told LaPattra that she is Youngboy's fiancée and asked her to leave the house. According to police, the discussion continued in the kitchen and at one point things got physical when YaYa grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed LaPattra twice in the arms. LaPattra was rushed to a local hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

About two weeks later, LaPattra allegedly re-entered the hospital due to complications from the stabbing. However, details about his exact condition were unknown at the time.

She was already arrested and taken to a jail in Harris County, Texas, after the stabbing incident, but was released immediately after posting $ 30,000 bail. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In the filing, the Harris County District Attorney alleges that Yaya "illegally, intentionally, and knowingly caused bodily injury to LaPattra Jacobs … by cutting her with a knife and (she) used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely, a knife".

The crime carries a considerable sentence of 5 to 99 years in state prison. However, LaPattra is reportedly not cooperating with local prosecutors, as the district attorney was forced to cite his medical records of the attack.