Protests, open challenge test Newsom's resolution as California counties push to reopen – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – The beaches were mostly empty during the warm weekend, as Californians listened to orders to stay home anticipating that Governor Gavin Newsom could ease some restrictions this week, while some communities Rurals announced reopening plans on their own. calendar.

In Orange County, where the governor signaled the closure of the beaches during the coronavirus pandemic, crowds were scarce when first responders and police patrolled and issued warnings to people to stay away from the sand.

A Huntington Beach police spokeswoman said people were cooperating and that subpoenas had not been issued until Sunday afternoon. On neighboring Newport Beach, police put up barricades and spoke to surfers to inform them of the closure, saying that people were quick to comply.

Meanwhile, Modoc County in the far north of the state allowed businesses to open in defiance of the governor's shutdown rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Sutter and Yuba counties said they would do the same.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the 9,000 Modoc residents, which Sheriff Tex Dowdy said was a deciding factor in allowing an "organized and safe,quot; reopening of barber shops, churches, restaurants and the county's only cinema. Businesses can only have half of customers, and customers must be 6 feet away. No problems were reported over the weekend, authorities said.

At Alturas, Antonio's Cucina Italiana will continue to deliver and take away just for the time being, owner Stan Yagi said Sunday.

"We had to cut everything down and we just aren't ready to reopen the dining room yet," said Yagi, the restaurant's owner since 1997. Some of the longtime employees have underlying health problems and don't want to put them at risk, he said.

Yagi said he appreciates the need for widespread closures in less rural communities. But he understands his fellow business owners' decision to defy the governor's orders.

"They are hurting and need to open up. We are all mom and pop places here and it has been difficult," he said.

Right on the Brass Rail road, patrons returned to the bar, the only portion of the Basque restaurant open so far. After a six-week shutdown, people were eager to return among friends and neighbors, owner Jodie Larranga said.

"It has been a long journey. We are a small community," he said Friday.

Elsewhere, a variety of companies, from restaurants to stylists in rural and more populated areas, have opened their doors in individual acts of defiance. Yuba and Sutter counties, both north of Sacramento, plan to allow some companies to reopen Monday, provided they follow social distancing protocols.

Newsom acknowledged the creation of economic anxiety, while repeatedly mocking the possibility that the state could begin to relax aspects of the restrictions this week.

"We are all impatient," the governor said during his daily briefing on Friday.

But the governor also noted that while hospitalization statistics are heading in a better direction, the state still has an increasing number of infections and deaths. Nearly 2,200 Californians have died of coronavirus, and more than 53,000 have been confirmed to have it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, although the number of infections is believed to be much higher due to a paucity of evidence.

Orange County's beach towns argue that most of the tens of thousands of people who hit its shores during a heat wave last weekend practiced antivirus security measures and were enraged that they were being unfairly targeted.

On Friday, a judge rejected a request by Huntington Beach and others to block Newsom's order to close the beaches. Judge Nathan Scott said he weighed the damage the closures caused to the city and others, but the threat of the virus to public safety should take priority. He said he will consider the issue again on May 11.

In Northern California, Santa Cruz County began closing all beaches on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow residents to visit the beach early in the morning or late afternoon and discourage visitors from driving long distances to hang out there.

The beaches are just the latest focus of frustrations over Newsom's month-and-a-half request that requires nearly 40 million residents to stay mostly indoors. Businesses that are not considered essential are closed until COVID-19 testing, hospitalization and death rates indicate that the state outbreak is beginning to slow. Millions have been unable to work.

While Newsom has promised a prudent and gradual reopening of the state, protesters don't want to wait.

In Huntington Beach, police estimated that 2,500 to 3,000 people gathered for May 1 on a beachside street. In Sacramento, as police lined up in front of the Capitol, protesters on Friday waved signs saying "Defend Freedom,quot; and broke into "U-S-A,quot; chants. There were some rallies on Saturday, although attendance was significantly lower.

For the vast majority of people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

The fear is that the virus can be spread in closed spaces by people who do not know they have contracted it, and allowing too much contact too soon could lead to a second increase in cases.

