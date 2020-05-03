Procession planned to honor retired Aurora paramedic who died of coronavirus after volunteering in New York

A retired Aurora paramedic who volunteered in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic and then succumbed to the virus itself will be honored with a procession on Sunday when his body is returned to Denver.

Paul Cary's body will be transferred to the Denver International Airport around 7 p.m. Sunday and then you will be escorted from the airport to the Olinger Hampden Cemetery and Funeral Home in the 8600 block of East Hampden Avenue.

A large procession of fire vehicles and EMS is expected to leave the airport around 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the company Cary worked with, Ambulnz. The company has been operating 29 ambulances in New York City since March 30, and about 75 employees volunteered to work there.

Cary, 66, was one of those volunteers. He was a 32-year veteran of the Aurora Fire Rescue, a fire paramedic. Two children and four grandchildren survive him.

The public is invited to line the route of the procession to show their support. The procession will travel the following route from the airport to the funeral home: