Priyanka Chopra Jonas finds a great way to exercise at home

Like all other public venues, gyms are also closed during closure, leaving fitness enthusiasts stranded. But Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to have found a pretty nice way to keep working those muscles. While not the biggest fan of workouts, Priyanka has figured out a way to tone up while at home.

PeeCee shared a video on social media doing some surveys. However, instead of weights, he was lifting his cute little niece, Krishna Sky Sarkisian. She captioned the video, "There is no gym, no problem."

Priyanka is very close to her niece and we continue to see her adorable videos and images that she shares on social media. Well, it seems that the actress has discovered another fun way to spend time with Krishna.