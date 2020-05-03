Princess Charlotte turns 5 as Kensington Palace celebrates the occasion with five new photos

Princess Charlotte turned five on Saturday, May 2, and to commemorate the occasion, Kensington Palace released five new photos of the princess taken by her mother, Kate Middleton. The palace posted the photos on Kensington Royal's Instagram account, and William and Kate were "very happy,quot; to share them.

"The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped pack and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area," read the title of a slide show of the young royalty.

The palace posted four photos the day before Charlotte's birthday. In three of the photos, the princess wore a blue houndstooth plaid dress as she helped the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge deliver food packages to the elderly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fourth photo, Charlotte was wearing the same dress in a portrait that showed the five-year-old looking directly at the camera.

On Charlotte's birthday, the palace posted a fifth special photo that was also taken by Kate at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England. Charlotte was still in her blue plaid dress, and in this image she was holding a bag of homemade pasta that was part of her volunteer food delivery job.

In the legend, William and Kate thanked their fans for all the "lovely messages,quot; for Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have isolated themselves with Princess Charlotte and their two children, Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2, at their rural Anmer Hall estate in Norfolk. William and Kate have been homeschooling their two oldest children during the quarantine, and the duke said the experience has been "fun."

"I don't know how they do it honestly," Kate told the BBC. “Somehow you put up a tent, put it down again, cooks, bakes (and) you get to the end of the day. They had a great time, but it's amazing how much they can put in a day, that's for sure. "

Charlotte is known in her family as "Lottie,quot;, and to celebrate her big day, her grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall issued a statement from Clarence House wishing her a "very happy birthday,quot;.

On Queen Elizabeth's Instagram page, she celebrated her great-grandchild's fifth birthday with a series of photos from her first five years.

"A very happy birthday to Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fifth birthday today," the publication said.



