President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

It is Sunday, a time when many people's thoughts turn to religion. President Donald Trump seemed to be on that path in one of his tweets today. Although the word "it" was not used, it seemed to be taken from older times, speaking of "a great and powerful plague".

Prior to that, the Tweet Commander greeted Mike Tyson, the Trump Turnberry Golf Course, and some polls that showed favorable results. On the other hand, the usual media suspects, Nancy Pelosi and the fake news were brought to the woodshed.

We will update as more communications arrive. The storm of tweets so far:

… And then came a plague, a great and powerful plague, and the world would never be the same again! But the United States rose from this death and destruction, always remembering its many lost souls and lost souls around the world, and it grew bigger than ever! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Concast (@NBCNews) and fake news @CNN They are doing their best to say BIG things about China. They are Chinese puppets who want to do business there. They use US air waves. USA To help China. The enemy of the people! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

96% approval in the Republican Party. Thank you! Plus, it just came out, the highest overall approval rating in the new Gallup poll, and it shows "Trump beating Sleepy Joe Biden." – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

Hopefully our country will be repaired soon. We all miss our wonderful demonstrations and many other things! https://t.co/LX8TyBzsXO – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Many complaints about Maine. I love that state, I won Maine 2: don't make the cure worse than the problem itself. That can happen, you know! https://t.co/XsAiTWDx44 – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Fake news does not show actual surveys. Lamestream Media is totally CORRUPT, the enemy of the people! https://t.co/Agwb3u5QFd – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Border Wall is going up FAST. Over 172 miles already built. 450 miles early next year, or sooner! Democrats want open borders. I want STRONG BORDERS! https://t.co/ZvOo2xYdom – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020