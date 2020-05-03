President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

It is Sunday, a time when many people's thoughts turn to religion. President Donald Trump seemed to be on that path in one of his tweets today. Although the word "it" was not used, it seemed to be taken from older times, speaking of "a great and powerful plague".
Prior to that, the Tweet Commander greeted Mike Tyson, the Trump Turnberry Golf Course, and some polls that showed favorable results. On the other hand, the usual media suspects, Nancy Pelosi and the fake news were brought to the woodshed.
We will update as more communications arrive. The storm of tweets so far:
