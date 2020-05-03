Porsha Williams shows off her gorgeous outfit for the RHOA virtual meeting

Porsha Williams shows off the amazing white outfit she wore for the 12th RHOA Virtual Reunion season. Fans adored her look, and made sure to praise her in the comments.

‘Quarantinah👑 #Rhoa Reunion Crown & Jewels: @houseofemmanuele Hair: @bkluvsme Mua / Photograrapher: @kendrickkenbeauty Custom Grecian Goddess Loungewear: @beeombi stylist: @therealnoigjeremy @pamperedbyporsha #VirtualHomeReunion Post.th.

A fan exclaimed, "Omgggg you look beautiful," and someone else posted this: "C'mon All MF White." You feel divine. "

Another excited fan said: ‘Absolutely awesome. You are so extra but in the most incredible way. I love it ", and another follower publishes this:" My absolute favorite housewife SLAY PER USUAL ".

Someone else wrote: ‘We love a moment of loungewear. Yes, queen! "And another follower said:" Like a princess … but why do we have to wait until the damn tenth … hahaha ".

Another follower said: Sí Yes! can't wait to pour my Henny into my glass of wine and the sis watch ‘, and another fan is also excited to see his favorite star RHOA:‘ Madam !!!! Yasssssss ma, you're looking like a Greek Goddess Reality !!! "

Somoene is also appreciating Porha's looks and said, "This loungewear is so good, bring the Porsha Williams @lodwill lingerie line, please make it happen."

Another follower joked and said, "How do you look like a quarantined Disney princess and I look like Shrek?"

The other day, it was revealed that Porsha and Kandi Burruss made their fans happy when they shared a sneak peek at the RHOA Virtual season 12 reunion. You can see the RHOA ladies in the video and see their beautiful outfits.

As expected, this virtual gathering will be full of drama, and you'll be able to see this in the teaser video below.

As you know, NeNe was very angry, and she left the meeting, turning off her camera.



