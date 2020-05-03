Police: 2 U de M students were seriously injured after collision of motorcyclists and pedestrians – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis authorities say two students from the University of Minnesota were seriously injured after an accident involving a bicycle and a pedestrian.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. Saturday near Huron Blvd and Washington Avenue.

Police say a pedestrian and a cyclist, both U of M students, collided with each other. Authorities say the pedestrian is in critical condition and the cyclist is in serious condition.

According to the police, it is unclear what caused the collision at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

