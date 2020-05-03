Pilot dies after small, possibly homemade, plane crashes while trying to land at Delta airport – Up News Info

The sole occupant of a small plane, possibly a home plane, died Sunday while trying to land at Delta's Blake Field airport in southwest Colorado, sheriff's office authorities confirmed.

Emergency crews found wreckage of the aircraft at the eastern end of the runway and, inside, the dead pilot, according to a bulletin authorities released on a county social media page.

A Delta County dispatcher said authorities would not discuss what happened until Monday when they planned to issue a press release.

