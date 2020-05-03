Pilot dies after small, possibly homemade, plane crashes while trying to land at Delta airport – Up News Info

The sole occupant of a small plane, possibly a home plane, died Sunday while trying to land at Delta's Blake Field airport in southwest Colorado, sheriff's office authorities confirmed.

Emergency crews found wreckage of the aircraft at the eastern end of the runway and, inside, the dead pilot, according to a bulletin authorities released on a county social media page.

A Delta County dispatcher said authorities would not discuss what happened until Monday when they planned to issue a press release.

The accident happened shortly before noon. Delta County dispatchers received multiple reports of "a small plane that had crashed while trying to land,quot; on airport property, the county publication said.

Sheriff's deputies, Delta police, fire and ambulances went to the scene of the accident. They found "the remains of a small individual occupant, possibly a home plane at the eastern end of the runway, but still on airport property."

The Delta County coroner's office was notifying family members. Authorities said no further information was available about the pilot.

Sheriff's officials notified the Federal Aviation Administration and federal investigators were due to head to the airport on Monday to begin an investigation.