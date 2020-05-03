Photo of Kandi Burruss with Todd Tucker and her son Ace making fans smile

Kandi Burruss shared a photo on her social media account in which she is together with her husband, Todd Tucker, and their son Ace Wells Tucker. Take a look at the emotional message the RHOA star shared along with the photo.

‘Create memories that will last forever! ❤️ @ todd167 @acetucker, "Kandi captioned her post.

A follower said, "I'm sure Ace is happy to have his mom home. Beautiful pic!" And another commenter posted this message: "Omg Ace is so adorable. See you and Todd on him." & # 39;

Someone else wrote: Me I love it! Todd got what he wanted! Wifey is at home. Enjoy! "And another follower said," I love Ace. I literally cried during the episode where he and Todd were on FaceTime with you and he cried. It killed my soul. "

A fan said this about Kandi's husband: ‘Todd is cute. I never noticed it. Kandi, you have a good-looking husband 👍🏾💃🏽. I don't look at married men. "

Someone else said, "The genes of the Kandi family are strong as iron," and a follower posted this message: "A beautiful Guna girl grows up for your music to be fine."

Another follower said: ‘Kandi, you will always look the same! Black Deff does not crack, I love you !! Xoxo "and another person published this:" I like it when you do it as a family. Beautiful God is so good, he encourages the time that I wish I could get it back. My husband is dead, peace, love for both of us "

Someone else wrote: ‘Beautiful family photo. The pool looks very inviting. Too bad this quarantine disaster doesn't allow it right now. "

Another follower said: ‘Kandi, yes, you have to be at home with your family, this is a moment of union. Your son needs you, and the new baby needs his mommy. I love you, Kandi. "

Ad

Kandi got her fans excited the other day when she announced that Todd has joined Shamea Morton and more women to bring people incredible entertainment.



Post views:

0 0