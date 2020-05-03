Home Entertainment Photo of Kandi Burruss with Todd Tucker and her son Ace making...

Photo of Kandi Burruss with Todd Tucker and her son Ace making fans smile

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Kandi Burruss' Photo With Todd Tucker And Their Son, Ace Makes Fans Smile
Ad nordvpn

Kandi Burruss shared a photo on her social media account in which she is together with her husband, Todd Tucker, and their son Ace Wells Tucker. Take a look at the emotional message the RHOA star shared along with the photo.

‘Create memories that will last forever! ❤️ @ todd167 @acetucker, "Kandi captioned her post.

A follower said, "I'm sure Ace is happy to have his mom home. Beautiful pic!" And another commenter posted this message: "Omg Ace is so adorable. See you and Todd on him." & # 39;

Someone else wrote: Me I love it! Todd got what he wanted! Wifey is at home. Enjoy! "And another follower said," I love Ace. I literally cried during the episode where he and Todd were on FaceTime with you and he cried. It killed my soul. "

A fan said this about Kandi's husband: ‘Todd is cute. I never noticed it. Kandi, you have a good-looking husband 👍🏾💃🏽. I don't look at married men. "

Someone else said, "The genes of the Kandi family are strong as iron," and a follower posted this message: "A beautiful Guna girl grows up for your music to be fine."

Another follower said: ‘Kandi, you will always look the same! Black Deff does not crack, I love you !! Xoxo "and another person published this:" I like it when you do it as a family. Beautiful God is so good, he encourages the time that I wish I could get it back. My husband is dead, peace, love for both of us "

Someone else wrote: ‘Beautiful family photo. The pool looks very inviting. Too bad this quarantine disaster doesn't allow it right now. "

Another follower said: ‘Kandi, yes, you have to be at home with your family, this is a moment of union. Your son needs you, and the new baby needs his mommy. I love you, Kandi. "

Ad

Kandi got her fans excited the other day when she announced that Todd has joined Shamea Morton and more women to bring people incredible entertainment.


Post views:
0 0

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©