Patterson NJ Police Shoot & Kill Man – Videos of crowd shooting with commentary!

Patterson, New Jersey police recently shot and killed a man, who authorities say was brandishing a firearm. The Caucasian man entered the largely black neighborhood of Patterson and pointed a gun at the police.

Here's the video: warning, it's graphic

A crowd quickly formed as the police and the suspect had a confrontation in the middle of the community.

People quickly pulled out their cell phones and began recording the confrontation, and many viewers provided colorful commentary on the images.

Many of the people in the crowd urged the police to "shoot,quot; the gunman. Spectators argued that if the gunman were black, the officers would have already shot and killed him.

Finally, those intruders got their wish. Police fired more than a dozen bullets at the gunman, and the gunman fell to the ground dead.

