Home Local News One dead, driver arrested on DUI charges in the early morning San...

One dead, driver arrested on DUI charges in the early morning San Jose crash – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>2 die while the car flies down the cliff 1 highway near Big Sur, bursts into flames - CBS San Francisco
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A person was dead and suspected in custody of driving under the influence of alcohol after a collision of three vehicles on Sunday morning, San José authorities said.

San José police said officers responded around 12:13 a.m. to reports of a vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of the Almaden and Branham Expressway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Nissan Murano, driven by a 32-year-old man, was traveling north on the Almaden Expressway.

As the Nissan was traveling through the intersection against a red light, it collided with a 2004 Hyundai Tiburon, traveling west on Branham Lane. The impact caused the Hyundai to collide with a 2019 Tesla that stopped at the intersection.

San Jose police said the adult Hyundai driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Tesla's adult male driver was not injured.

The Nissan driver suffered non-fatal injuries and was transferred to a local hospital. Once medically released, the Nissan driver will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

This was the City's seventeenth fatal collision in 2020.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Michal O & # 39; Brien of the Traffic Investigations Unit of the San José Police Department at 408-277-4654.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©