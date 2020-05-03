Oakley Chamber of Commerce falls victim to pandemic funding crash – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLEY (KPIX) – In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Oakley business owners will lose a major partner after the city's chamber of commerce closed on May 1.

"It just makes me want to cry, it's as sad as it gets," said Mark Whitlock Sr., former president and current member of the chamber board.

Whitlock said the Oakley Chamber of Commerce had financial problems even before the pandemic. The virus eliminated any chance of survival.

"It was the last nail in the coffin: COVID-19 buried us," Whitlock said.

The chamber relied on its annual Wine and Whiskey Soiree fundraising event to cover its operating costs each year, but the June event was canceled. With membership declining in recent years, at about 60 business members, the nonprofit ran out of money, according to House Speaker Michael Miller.

Before it closed on Friday, Miller said they were already running on a skeletal budget, opening just three hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Board member Whitlock said the closure will have a major impact on small businesses in the community.

"Losing that touch … someone who has a voice for the business community that is now gone," said Whitlock.

Oakley Deputy Mayor Sue Higgins said it is a huge loss for the city of approximately 42,000 in eastern Contra Costa County.

"It is a way of knowing what is happening with our businesses. All that marketing is going to be a big vacuum," said Higgins.

In addition to being an asset to businesses, city leaders said the chamber was instrumental in promoting civic pride and engagement.

"It was that network and camaraderie that, you know, we are going to need and, hopefully, we will be able to retake even as a city," Higgins said.

Chamber board members and city leaders hope that, once the economy recovers, they can one day revive the chamber.