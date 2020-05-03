Oakland Police Seek Public Help in Finding 20-Year-Old Missing – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland Police on Sunday called on the public to help locate Jonathan Bandabaila, a 20-year-old boy who has not been seen since leaving his home for a soccer game in May 2019.

Investigators said that on May 4, his 1998 silver Honda Accord was parked and unoccupied on the San Mateo Bridge to the west.

rails

He was last seen wearing gray soccer warm-up gear and was reported to be in good mental and physical condition and had no history of being reported missing.

Bandabaila is described as an African American man, 5 & # 39; 7, 175 pounds, medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bandabaila's whereabouts was asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit of the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3641.