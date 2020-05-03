NRA court personnel and wages amid a coronavirus pandemic

The National Rifle Association has laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention, and sank into fundraising, membership, and shooting events that would normally be key to reuniting its base in an election year.

The coronavirus pandemic has overturned the gun rights organization during what should be difficult times for the group, amid presidential elections and with gun owners upset by what they see as an effort by authorities to trample on their rights of the Second Amendment.

The NRA, which has some 5 million members, in recent weeks laid off or laid off dozens of employees, imposed a four-day work week for some employees and cut overall wages, including CEO Wayne LaPierre. Financial problems, combined with the cancellation of the fundraiser and the national convention, which would surely have attracted the visit of President Donald Trump, have complicated his ability to influence the 2020 elections.

In a memorandum to staff, LaPierre said the 20% pay cuts were general, while some high-level employees "voluntarily,quot; cut their wages even further. He said the staff cuts and other changes were intended to be temporary.

“The cancellation of the annual meeting had a significant financial impact but, beyond that, the health crisis has led us to postpone countless fundraising and membership events along with contests, training seminars and other sources of income: those Interruptions are the main drivers of our manufacturing process decision, "said Andrew Arulanandam, NRA spokesperson." Like any other nonprofit business, we are forced to make tough decisions in this new economic environment. "

The coronavirus has exacerbated financial problems that were already serving as a drag on the NRA as it fights legal fights with regulators and its once loyal marketing company, and faces ire from grassroots members for the group's management. of weapons. It also faces growing public frustration over gun laws in the wake of the mass shootings.

"They are all in the same boat as the NRA. The real problem with the NRA is that they had real financial problems before this happened," said Robert J. Spitzer, president of political science at New York State University in Cortland and a former observer from the NRA. "It just doesn't bode well for its impact in the upcoming elections."

The cuts have coincided with the NRA finding a new platform for its message during the pandemic.

With the world panicking about the coronavirus, Americans bought a record number of weapons in March, according to background check data that is the best barometer of firearm sales in the US. USA

The NRA and other gun rights advocacy groups have aggressively filed lawsuits that challenge authorities in locations across the United States that have declared that gun stores and ranges are not "essential,quot; businesses and therefore , were allowed to remain open during the home stay directives. Gun owners have flocked to state capitols to protest the restrictions, especially in Michigan.

The immediate hope is that such legal challenges will persuade the authorities to back down. But the NRA also hopes that legal fights over "essential,quot; activity will strengthen its hand in court and make it more difficult to restrict gun rights in the future.

All of this occurs in the context of a difficult couple of years, with legal fights, public and corporate reactions to firearms, and criticism of LaPierre's salary, leadership, and outrageous spending habits.

LaPierre earned about $ 2 million in compensation, according to the group's most recent tax returns. The NRA did not say how much pay cut it is taking.

Defending freedom has never been easy. Over the years, we have been through more difficult times than most, "LaPierre said in an email to NRA employees, obtained by The Associated Press." But we will emerge from this position stronger and better positioned to lead. the fight to protect our Second Amendment, the First Amendment and all of our constitutional freedoms during the next crucial elections and in the years to come. "

The 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida sparked a wave of opposition to the NRA, fueled by student-led protests of gun violence. American companies began to back down, and some major retailers stopped selling guns and banks stopped offering discounts or certain services to NRA members and gun manufacturers.

Just this week, the CEO of Wells Fargo, a bank known for its previous desire to be the benchmark bank for the firearms industry, said its relationship with the NRA was "in decline."

The NRA also faces regulatory pressures in New York, where the group's statute was created in New York. The state attorney general there has taken legal action along with his counterpart in Washington, D.C., that threaten the nonprofit state of the NRA.

After spending $ 30 million in 2016 on efforts to elect Trump, the NRA saw its political influence diminish in 2018 when various gun control groups overspent.

Save the Second, a group of ANR members seeking changes in the organization, called the recent cuts as the result of poor elections for years, not the coronavirus.

In a recent email to supporters, the group disputed blaming the pandemic: "Mr. LaPierre, if your organization were impeccably clean and ethically functioning, we wouldn't be in this mess in the first place."

Gun control groups are mobilizing to influence the 2020 elections and claim that the ANR's financial problems will leave it unable to play a major role in the Trump campaign.

"I would be surprised if the ANR could sustain the investment in support of Trump in 2020 that it made in 2016," said Peter Ambler, executive director of the Giffords group, named after former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was seriously injured after being shot. in 2011.

Spitzer said the NRA base, many of whom are Trump supporters, are still active and loyal. "That has not really changed," he said.

But monetary challenges are likely to mean a duller voice.

"You need to have an open checkbook to have a seat at the table," he said.