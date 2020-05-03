North Korea and South Korea exchange fire in the demilitarized zone

SEOUL, South Korea – Gunshots from North Korea on Sunday struck a guard post in South Korea within the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two countries, and South Korean soldiers responded, the South Army said.

No victims were reported on the South Korean side, the country's military said in a brief statement.

The tight 155-mile border is the most militarized in the world. The South said it was contacting the North through a military hotline to prevent the situation from worsening. It was not clear why the North fired.

The exchange of fire came a day after North Korea reported on the country's first public appearance by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, in three weeks. Kim's absence from public view had sparked a torrent of rumors and unconfirmed news reports that he was seriously ill after heart surgery.

The border is littered with mines, guard posts, and fences, and has nearly 2 million troops ready for battle on both sides. Over the years, the two armies have occasionally exchanged fire.

The two Koreas technically remain in a state of war after the 1950-53 Korean War was halted in a truce, not a peace treaty.