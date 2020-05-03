Nordstrom Best Sales for May 2020

Image: Nordstrom Image: Nordstrom

The best Nordstrom Sales for May 2020 are here.

Nordstrom is working hard on its online offerings right now, with up to 50% off list prices on thousands of items. We've selected our favorite offers below, but we act fast: Not only do Nordstrom items sell quickly on a regular basis, but some of these prices will only be valid until May 3.

And since Nordstrom has free shipping and free returns on everything, you don't have to worry about taking a risk with an intriguing new style. Also, if you spend $ 150 on electronic gift cards before Mother's Day, you will receive a $ 25 electronic gift card for you. What is better than both giving and Getting? (Nothing.)