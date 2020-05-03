Nordstrom Best Sales for May 2020

Bradley Lamb
The best Nordstrom Sales for May 2020 are here.

Nordstrom is working hard on its online offerings right now, with up to 50% off list prices on thousands of items. We've selected our favorite offers below, but we act fast: Not only do Nordstrom items sell quickly on a regular basis, but some of these prices will only be valid until May 3.

And since Nordstrom has free shipping and free returns on everything, you don't have to worry about taking a risk with an intriguing new style. Also, if you spend $ 150 on electronic gift cards before Mother's Day, you will receive a $ 25 electronic gift card for you. What is better than both giving and Getting? (Nothing.)

Leith print chiffon minidress with straps The | $ 29

It is time to take advantage of the warm weather and get out of the house, of course, at socially distant and appropriate levels. Combine the flourishing nature around you with this Charming Leith Chiffon Mini Dress, currently reduced 50% from the list price.

BP. Smocked off the shoulder The | $ 8-11

Now ready to book, Disney's inevitable face masks are …

Here is another option that is ideal for the coming months: a cotton off the shoulder top That allows you to catch some rays while you feel so comfortable. It is available in normal size and more in black, white, blue glitter and green thyme, and up to 70% discount depending on the options chosen.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake Maru Maru Handbag The | $ 550

Give it a bold look with Bau Bao Issey Miyake Maru Maru Handbag, made of PVC triangles that adorn a flexible mesh. This Japanese bag "invokes (s) moving stage spotlights," according to Nordstrom, and is currently $ 200 off the regular price.

KindTail PAWD Pet Nesting Space The | $ 45

Give your fuzzy friend a closed and comfortable space wherever you are with the dropdown KindTail PAWD Pet Nesting Space. The plastic box folds down for easy storage and transport, but then easily opens to accommodate a little friend. It's down more than half $ 99.

1901 Marley Cotton Stripe Henley Hoodie The | $ 27

Layer this spring with the 1901 Marley Cotton Stripe Henley Hoodie, currently available with a 70% discount on the Blue Marl Striped Combo style. It will add just enough warmth to aid you on those spring rides, while providing an attractive trim complete with a contrast striped lining inside the hood.

Bonobos Moto Bomber Jacket The | $ 84

Go for the clean finish with the Bonobos Moto Bomber JacketA slim, lightweight bomber with a baseball collar, button pockets and a sleek overall appeal. Currently you have a 50% discount on the list price on blackboard.

Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel Supply Co. The | $ 78

Diaper bags don't have to be drab. Case in point: Nova Sprout from Herschel Supply Co. The backpack is made to carry around your essential baby supplies, but it does it with a bit of style, as seen with this Summer Floral Black option. You have a 40% discount at this time.

Nike React Sertu sneakers The | $ 92

Put a little flash on your feet with it Nike React Sertu sneakers, a pair of kicks for men inspired by the design of moccasins and military shoes. The label's logo, "THE10TH," pays tribute to Nike Army co-founder Bill Bowerman's WWII Army unit. These are well below the list price of $ 150.

Retrieve Pizza iPhone 11 Case The | $ 7

Every reading of the tarot card would be a guaranteed success if it showed pizza in its future, but even if the regulation the decks do not have that card, you can put the desired design on the back of your iPhone 11. Retrieve the case It is available in sizes for all three iPhone 11 models and is currently 70% off the list price.

Dusen Dusen Face Dog Sweater The | $ 24

Give your puppy a distinctive cover with Ellen Van Dusen's colorful sweater, which is made of alpaca wool. It's certainly a one-of-a-kind design, and depending on the size of the bottle, you could probably dress up a bottle of wine with this too if social alienation drives you crazy. Why not? Usually it is $ 80.

