Nicki Minaj claims that he is no longer gay. .. LGBT groups destroy it!

Nicki Minaj was one of the most popular members of the LGBTq community. Five years ago, the rapper "came out,quot; as bisexual.

Well, a few days ago, Nicki announced that she is no longer LGBTq, and is now completely "straight."

She made her announcement on The remix to Doja Cat "Say So,quot; Nicki says "I used to be bi now I'm straight,quot;. And many in the LGBTq community are upset with their changed sexuality.

