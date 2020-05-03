Nick Cordero's wife wants him home for her son Elvis' first birthday

Nick Cordero& # 39; wife Amanda Kloots She has shared that the 41-year-old man who is hospitalized for contracting coronavrius is "fine,quot; after his recent tracheostomy procedure.

On Friday, May 1, Kloots shared that doctors removed Cordero from a ventilator and inserted a breathing tube. She added: "This is incredible news because we really needed this to happen to get him off the fan … I think he will feel better, even unconsciously better. I hope this is a good sign for a good recovery days ahead and for him wake up and have that relief from the pressure in your throat. Thank goodness. "

This weekend, he shared another quick update on the recovery process for Cordero in his Instagram Stories.

"Good morning everyone. I just wanted to give you a quick update on Nick. He's doing fine, his ventilation settings are down, which is good, that's a very good sign that he's breathing well and um, the feeding tube who said he's getting some nutrition, they're seeing benefits of what's great, "he shared.