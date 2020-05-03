Nick Cordero's wife wants him home for her son Elvis' first birthday

Noam Galai / Getty Images for beyond yoga
Nick Cordero& # 39; wife Amanda Kloots She has shared that the 41-year-old man who is hospitalized for contracting coronavrius is "fine,quot; after his recent tracheostomy procedure.
On Friday, May 1, Kloots shared that doctors removed Cordero from a ventilator and inserted a breathing tube. She added: "This is incredible news because we really needed this to happen to get him off the fan … I think he will feel better, even unconsciously better. I hope this is a good sign for a good recovery days ahead and for him wake up and have that relief from the pressure in your throat. Thank goodness. "
This weekend, he shared another quick update on the recovery process for Cordero in his Instagram Stories.
"Good morning everyone. I just wanted to give you a quick update on Nick. He's doing fine, his ventilation settings are down, which is good, that's a very good sign that he's breathing well and um, the feeding tube who said he's getting some nutrition, they're seeing benefits of what's great, "he shared.
She continued: "You know, yesterday was basically a day of adapting to the tracheada and seeing how he was doing and leveling these settings. The settings are low and he's doing well, so I'm just looking forward to another day of rest and recovery, I think the more days you have of this it could help your brain to wake up. "
In another Instagram story, Kloots said he "thought of another Nick story to tell,quot; that fans and followers watched.
She went on to share a moving story of when she and Lamb were in the delivery room for their son. Elvis Eduardo CorderoThe birth. Kloots also added that her son's first birthday is around the corner on June 10 and his "goal,quot; is to take Cordero home for his little boy's big day.
"I had a C-section with Elvis, we had a very, very long job. It was 52 hours," he shared as he told his story. "We're finally in the operating room and they're doing the procedure, it's like 6:40 am and you know, they have that curtain up and they pull Elvis out and he starts crying and Nick says," Honey, listen to our baby cry. , that cry will never sound as sweet as it does now. "And I'll never forget that phrase, you're right, your cry has never sounded so good ever again. I've recorded Elvis crying and I play it. for Nick."
He also shared a selfie of her and her little one on Instagram and wrote: "Dear Nick, you can't see us but we 'visit' you every day. I can't wait for the day I take you out of this hospital, honey. Don't stop believing ! #Coderocky #wakeupnick ".
In April, Kloots also spoke about the most difficult parts of her husband's battle with the coronavirus.
During an interview with CBS this morning, Kloots said: "This is one of the saddest parts, we thought I would see him in two hours. I told him he knows, 'Call me when you want me to come looking for you.' I didn't even kiss him or a hug because we also isolated ourselves a bit from him because we have this 10-month-old baby. " But about an hour later, Cordero called her to tell her that he had been admitted.
"I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us," he shared during the interview. "I just think, it gives me chills to say it, I just think he will wake up."
The Broadway star has been in a coma for almost a month after being first hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.
