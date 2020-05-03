Nick Cordero equipped with a tracheostomy tube to help you breathe after taking off the ventilator

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Rock of Ages & # 39; He was removed from a respirator after a successful tracheostomy procedure to help him breathe during recovery from the coronavirus.

Nick Cordero has been successfully removed from a respirator after having a tight tracheostomy tube to help him breathe, his wife Amanda Kloots has shared

The Broadway actor remains in a coma after a battle with Covid-19, resulting in one of his legs being amputated and a temporary pacemaker put in due to an irregular heartbeat.

Amanda has been updating fans about her progress on Instagram, and taking her Stories, confirmed that Tony's winning star had successfully undergone the procedure, which saw a tube wedged into an opening in her throat, allowing her to breathe without using your mouth, nose and throat.

"He's on the track! They did it, and he's fine, and he's fan-free," she said excitedly.

She added: "We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks, and he was stuck and behind due to his health."

Doctors previously planned to take the "Rock of Ages"The fan was turned off last week, but she developed a fever soon after the leg was amputated, delaying the procedure.