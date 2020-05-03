NFL "Optimistic,quot; Season Will Not Be Postponed Amid COVID-19 – Details!

The new NFL season is only four months away, but as you know, everyone is grappling with the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, and all sporting events have so far been canceled due to social distancing. With that said, will the 2020 NFL season start on time or not?

Turns out they are "optimistic,quot; that the answer is yes.

But whether that means there will be fans in the stands or not, that has yet to be determined!

It's no secret that the NBA season has been postponed indefinitely, which is why Major League Baseball fans are concerned that the same may be true of their favorite sport.

However, since the NFL season will start in four months, there is more hope that everything will return to normal by then.

It's safe to assume that 60,000 fans who gather to watch the games in a stadium won't be a reality by then, but the league agrees with that and is determined to keep the games without live audience assistance.

Insiders shared via HollywoodLife that ‘The NFL has every intention of celebrating the season on time. If they have to play without fans, they are ready to do it just to start the season on time. They have the benefit of starting later in the year, so it's something the owners and the commissioner's office are still investigating week by week to monitor what the world is like back then. "

They went on to mention that: ‘But they are optimistic because they have had free agency doing really well and the NFL Draft was the highest rating they have ever had. And they are determined to play the Super Bowl. As they monitor, if they have to do something to make them postpone the season, that will be considered and then addressed accordingly. But there is no talk of canceling the season at this time. "



