New Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam can "stretch the field everywhere,quot;

When Albert Okwuegbunam was a lanky, lanky lanky at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Springfield, Ill., The Cyclones led what coach Ken Kenard called the "The Man,quot; offense.

The "The Man,quot; Offensive, a colloquialism used to describe the cyclones' extended attack, featured Okwuegbunam as its centerpiece. And with good reason: Okwuegbunam was a critical part of the state title races as a sophomore and junior before leading the team to an undefeated regular season as a senior.

"Our philosophy was based on getting Man The Man’ to be the ball, and Albert was ‘The Man’, there is no question about it, "Leonard said. “Especially his last year and much of his third year as well. He had great raw eye and hand skills and he could catch the ball, he was 6 foot 5 inches and he could run, so we had a lot of mismatches at the high school level and we took advantage of it. ”

But despite his designation as "The Man,quot; for most of his time in Sacred Heart-Griffin, Leonard described Okwuegbunam as a "late bloomer,quot;. It wasn't until he got to Missouri that he transformed into the 258-pound brick for a tight end that the Broncos selected in the fourth round (No. 118 overall) of last week's NFL draft.

"When we recruited him, he was a skilled athlete, but he really weighed 215 pounds when he entered campus," former Missouri head coach Barry Odom told Broncos.com. “I remember seeing him at a basketball tournament during the Christmas holidays during the recruiting process. He scored 30-something points. And I thought, "We have an athlete here, but I don't know how big he can get."

As Okwuegbunam exercised, his combination of size and speed (his 4.49-second 40-yard rush in the combine was the fastest of all tight ends) made him a SEC force.

While those physical tools didn't necessarily make Okwuegbunam "The Man,quot; on the Missouri offensive, at least they made him one of them. After redshirting in his first year, Okwuegbunam accumulated 98 catches for 1,187 yards in 33 games over three seasons (24 starts) with 23 touchdowns, so nearly a quarter of his receptions were to score.

In the two years he played with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock at Columbia, Okwuegbunam had 17 touchdowns among his 72 catches. That's a connection that Okwuegbunam hopes to translate into the NFL.

"A lot of times in difficult situations, I was the type that (Lock) always felt comfortable knowing that he always had an open shot, regardless of the situation," Okwuegbunam said. "If we need a big play, his eyes are on me. Just the amount of trust he had in me (it was great), and when leaving the routes I feel that we are always on the same page. In all areas, that chemistry is there. ”

In addition to size and speed, Okwuegbunam's length (he had the longest arms of any tight end on the combine at 34 1/8 inches) makes him believe in his "ability to fully stretch the field,quot; on a professional level.

"(I'm going to) put a lot of pressure on the corners and the locks," he said. "They can't favor one side of the field. We can hit them everywhere … (I'll be) too fast for a linebacker and be too big for a (defensive back)."

The 22-year-old enters a busy tight end room led by Noah Fant, who became a rookie game creator in 2019. Nick Vannett, Jeff Heuerman, Troy Fumagalli, Jake Butt and Austin Fort will also compete for the time. .

Okwuegbunam said he hopes to develop alongside Fant.

"I definitely remember it from the draft process (in 2019)," Okwuegbunam said. "However, I'm excited because iron sharpens iron. He's a great guy and I hear a lot of good things about Drew. It will be fun to watch how we lift each other up."

Back in Springfield, where Okwuegbunam is the only Sacred Heart-Griffin player to have been recruited, Leonard believes that his former open, defensive and returning player will prove to be much better than the other six tight ends that were ahead of him in the draft. this year. .

"I am predicting that he will come out as the best tight end in the draft, and that it will be a problem for Broncos opponents for years to come," Leonard said. “We saw how much he accelerated his game during high school and then again in Missouri. I really think he's ready for another jump. "