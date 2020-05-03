NeNe Leakes' "Cocktails and Conversation,quot; video with Jennifer Williams is uploaded to her YouTube channel

NeNe Leakes just got a lot of fans excited when she announced that she has a cool new video featuring Jennifer Williams uploaded to her YouTube channel. Watch the video here.

A follower said to the RHOA star: Ne Baby, would you kill your own talk show! Let's talk about it in stock 🙌🏾‼ ️ ’

Someone else thanked NeNe for posting this video and said, ‘Thanks for posting because I need to go back to YouTube to finish watching this interview … Nene, you are a great interviewer / host. Your friend Wendy knows that you are capable of doing her job. You are amazing and inspiring. "

Another commenter said: Bra Bravo wrong for making everyone dress in white and leave you out for lack! I'm so happy you changed Greg was & # 39; percent correct & # 39;!

Someone else said: ‘Jennifer seems really naive when it comes to men. I'm with NeNe. Why didn't you leave the car at the house of someone you trusted like her? When you Googled him and he didn't show up, something should have popped into your head, just then. Sorry, but she dropped the ball on it. "

Another follower posted this message: ‘Jennifer needs to be careful. You are now drawing attention to criminal networks, including fraudulent activity, car theft, credit card theft, lockers, etc. Those are dangerous people. "

Someone else said Jennifer I never liked Jennifer, but seeing her here is making me change my mind. She is elegant and tends to listen and allow others to shine. He's definitely not vying for attention. "

A YouTube user said, "I like Nene's advice on,quot; allowing a man to choose YOU. My mother has always said, "The man who really loves you (not necessarily the man YOU initially want) will be the man who treats you best." I understood this as I got older. 💕

Ad

What do you think of the video?



Post views:

0 0