Naomi Campbell reveals that her favorite Gala look was done in 36 hours

Naomi Campbell tea is spilling.
On Saturday night, the legendary supermodel gave her YouTube viewers a fashion fantasy and History lesson in the comfort of your luxurious home.
In honor of what would have been the 2020 Met Gala On Monday (May 4), Naomi showed off her all-time favorite look at the fashion show, which is none other than her 2019 outfit.
Plus, he shared fun, breathtaking facts about how that dreamy, ethereal design came true.
As some know, the annual event has been postponed indefinitely due to the continued Coronavirus pandemic.
"This year, the Met Gala was postponed to a later date, so I thought it would be fun to try out my favorite look at the Met Gala and some other closer dresses that I love," the supermodel wrote in her description. video. "Also FaceTime my dear friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino, to remember how my 2019 outfit came about. "
"So this outfit was made in about 48 hours for the Met Ball 2019," he reveals, while modeling the pretty pink piece.
"She was a guest, she was with Pierpaolo. Saturday came (and) she completely dismantled the dress," she adds. "And we decided that (there would be) no dress and that we were going to make a suit."
"They are so amazing in their trade and what they do, Pierpaolo and his team … this (design) did not exist," explains Naomi.
He also retracted his earlier statement about how long the design took to redo.
"It was made in 48 …" says the supermodel, fading. "Even saying less than 48, I would say 36 hours because he flew that day."
In addition to showing off her 2019 Met Gala look, she also played dress-up with her most precious pieces in her wardrobe. Most were vintage designs from Alexander McQueen, Ossie Clark, and others.
"I have never worn this dress, and this is a dress that Alexander McQueen made for me himself," she shares, as she pulls out the luxurious black lace and beaded dress. "He did this for me for my 34th birthday."
She adds: "This is the only one he did. There was no pattern to that or anything, this is the only one."
To see Naomi try her unique and one-of-a-kind fashion items, check out the video above!
