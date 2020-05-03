Naomi Campbell reveals that her favorite Gala look was done in 36 hours

Naomi Campbell tea is spilling.

On Saturday night, the legendary supermodel gave her YouTube viewers a fashion fantasy and History lesson in the comfort of your luxurious home.

In honor of what would have been the 2020 Met Gala On Monday (May 4), Naomi showed off her all-time favorite look at the fashion show, which is none other than her 2019 outfit.

Plus, he shared fun, breathtaking facts about how that dreamy, ethereal design came true.

As some know, the annual event has been postponed indefinitely due to the continued Coronavirus pandemic.

"This year, the Met Gala was postponed to a later date, so I thought it would be fun to try out my favorite look at the Met Gala and some other closer dresses that I love," the supermodel wrote in her description. video. "Also FaceTime my dear friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino, to remember how my 2019 outfit came about. "