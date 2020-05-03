My body, your choice? (5/3/20) – Up News Info

My body, your choice?

Re: "The growing anti-closure movement of the interior state,quot;, news of April 27

It's true, as Mr. Joe Oltmann says, that if you make the wrong decision regarding staying home and other public health methods to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus (such as wearing masks, social distancing, and the like), you may end up killing him. But, he says, that is his choice. The problem with his way of thinking, and with everyone who thinks like him, is that his choice can end up killing me and everyone else he can infect without knowing it. And all those who are infected by those whom it infects, etc., etc., etc. Your wrong choice has ramifications beyond your own body.

Paul Chessin Denver

A man arguing against closures says, "If I choose the wrong path and it kills me, I'm sorry, but I made a decision."

He needs to put that down in writing so that the ICU treating doctor can say, "We don't need to bother with this. He made his own choice.

Kathy Taylor, Louisville

Philip Varley says he spent a day sitting outside Denver area emergency rooms with a video camera to gather evidence that hospitals are not overcrowded, and on April 19, he joined the protest. Thank you, Mr. Varley, for confirming that the stay-at-home order works exactly as Governor Polis expected – our health care system has not yet been overwhelmed. I am sure that our front line healthcare workers are extremely grateful for the sacrifices made by the vast majority of the population. It's called a sacrifice for the common good – a true American value.

Terry buck Broomfield

It's not just about you. Those who join the anti-closure movement forget that there are people who could become infected with the virus because they refused to "stay home." It can be asymptomatic and transmit the virus to others! I am 82 years old and I have not been away in more than five weeks to protect myself and others. So, it's not just about you!

Cindy Garcia Lakewood

Do the people who shout "My body, my choice,quot; still expect our brave healthcare professionals to risk their lives in treating them? Maybe everyone should have a "please let me die,quot; card.

Gerald W. Berk, Evergreen

Readers felt exposed by others

To all unmasked walkers, joggers, bikers, dog walkers, parents with children, and walkers on trails and sidewalks, and unmasked grocery shoppers:

I am 62 years old and I am the only caregiver for my 89 year old mother who has dementia, and I would like to know which one of you will take care of her if I get sick. When I turn my back on you, walk away or do not respond to your greeting, know that I am not only trying to be safe, but yes, silently, I am judging and rebuking you for selfishly putting myself and my mother at risk. . Very few of us know if we are carriers of this virus.

Do I like to wear a mask? It is comfortable? No, but the discomfort pales in comparison to the devastation this virus spreads. It is such a small sacrifice that I can make. I use it out of respect and consideration for you and your families, and for first responders and medical workers and other essential workers who sacrifice much more. Do the same for me and me, for our essential workers and for our neighbors and our community. Is it so much to ask?

Meryl McCormick, Westminster

If we all wear face masks in public, we will all have a minimum level of protection, but this only works if we all wear them. Cyclists of a certain age seem to be considered the exception, and I say this when I return from the park where a 20-something-year-old cyclist without a mask coughed into my face while whistling as she walked around 15 mph. She probably thinks she is going so fast that there is no contact between her and the rest of the world, but she just spits me out quickly and it is not the first time that it happens. Someone should give her and her kind tickets and an education.

Susan Williams, Lakewood

I can't believe Vice President Mike Pence's arrogance and his obvious disregard for the protocol established during his recent visit to the Mayo Clinic. Despite being previously informed about the clinic's policy, he proceeded to intentionally ignore the mask-wearing protocol and possibly endanger the health of doctors, patients, and other visitors. Pence stated that because he and his close associates have been screened frequently, and those tests were negative for the virus, it posed no danger and did not feel a mask was necessary.

What the hell was he thinking about? He is the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Has he spent so much time with Donald Trump that he has embraced the President's "magical thinking,quot;?

What a slap in the face to all those health professionals who work day and night saving lives.

Thank goodness they take their work seriously.

Kristi Schwindt, Littleton

Tenants need assistance and cannot fall on landlords

On April 13, the Denver City Council unanimously approved a symbolic proclamation urging state and federal governments to impose a moratorium on rent payments for those who cannot pay due to the pandemic. In response, Governor Jared Polis correctly explained that he has no legal authority to suspend rent payments or intervene in private contracts.

Although well-intentioned, these champions of free housing are spending precious time and energy searching for absurd proposals. And they have apparently identified a convenient scapegoat to bear the entire financial burden: the rental housing provider.

How do you foresee paying the owner's expenses: mortgage, capital improvements, HOA fees, property taxes and insurance? Do they also offer free food? And for what reason do they justify the confiscation of private property?

For obvious reasons, these impractical measures must be rejected in favor of policies that really work.

In his March 20 order, Governor Polis wisely allocated $ 3 million for short-term housing assistance. It also encouraged local governments to join efforts to make rental assistance more widely available. I urge elected officials to support Governor Polis by supporting equitable and effective financial assistance programs that guarantee stable housing in their communities.

Kimberly Gibbs, Gun barrel

Sweden's approach

Re: "Sweden adheres to the,quot; low-scale "blockade, news of April 14

Thank you, Sweden, for showing the world how to maintain critical thinking in the face of fear-driven chaos. Thank you, Sweden, for showing the world how to respect and trust your citizens. Thank you, Sweden, for showing the world how not to let the political narrative cycle of the media impact your most critical decisions.

Tellingly, the country that builds the world's safest cars has taken what the rest of the world considers the riskiest path in its response to the pandemic. We can only hope that what Winston Churchill is believed to have said remains true, that Americans always do the right thing, only after trying everything else.

Roger Pioszak rock

Strict blocking in New Zealand

New Zealand recognizes that a nation's economy can recover; those who have died cannot.

David L Stevenson, Denver

Let's go back to school

I firmly believe that closing our schools for the rest of the school year is an expensive approach that will harm our children and our community. In France, despite its much tighter control of individual actions and commercial activities, schools are reopening.

Children are less susceptible to COVID-19. Teachers are potentially at risk, but they could and should protect themselves as health professionals and others are doing. Our children are behind most of the western world in academic achievement.

We have been waiting for their parents to manage their education online even though they may be working at home or soon returning to work. Some are poorly equipped to do so and have no alternative child care solutions. Summer activities such as camps and enrichment programs may be canceled.

We should take the exact opposite of our current approach: send our children back to school now and consider keeping schools in session throughout the summer. This could be an opportunity to help our children catch up. It could also provide more, not less, control of your social distancing behaviors than an unstructured and unstructured summer.

The budgetary implications may be important, but in this period, when we are making so many investments outside the norm, this should be one.

I know from my work with refugee children, our current focus means that the underprivileged will be left behind because they lack the support and attention of parents who receive the most privileged students.

Catherine Anderson, Denver

