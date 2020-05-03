More than 100 protesters gather in Laguna Beach to open beaches and businesses – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 100 protesters took to the streets in Laguna Beach on Saturday to protest against orders to stay home.

"It would be nice to start the process of opening the beaches for exercise," said Brendan Ward.

Many of them did not wear masks, few practiced physical distancing and many doubted the numbers of the federal, state and local health departments.

A family traveled from Torrance with their 12-year-old daughter who also joined the protests for her own reason.

"My birthday was yesterday and I couldn't have a party," said Sophia Waller.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wanted to avoid a repeat of crowded beaches in Orange County last weekend, says the restrictions will ease in a matter of days, but we still have to deal with the latest numbers.

"We are now more than 2,000 people who lost their lives. Don't think the virus is gone," Newsom said.

Orange County numbers have been much lower than in places like L.A. or Riverside.

"With regard to highlighting Orange County in particular, he was vindictive," said Garfield Logan of Laguna Beach.

Despite the backlash from some residents, a recent poll found that about 75% of Californians are in favor of government mandates so far.

For those who oppose the closure of some operations, protesters are calling for businesses to be reopened and for beaches to be available to locals.

"They show their ID so they can verify their zip code," Brendan Ward said of a possible solution. "If you live in the zip code, you can visit the beach."

Police said there were no counter-protests in Laguna Beach on Saturday and that the demonstration was peaceful with no arrests or subpoenas.