More readers, fewer ads: Britain's local newspapers fight

LONDON – Normally, when Michael Purton has a question for one of his reporters about a story, he yells it out in the newsroom. An answer generally follows in a few seconds.
Now, it's just him sitting at his desk with a cup of green tea. The screaming in the room has been replaced by video calls and WhatsApp messages.
"It's surreal, I'm the only one here," said Mr. Purton, editor of The Worcester News, a newspaper that serves a city of 100,000 in the Midlands region of England. "I'm sitting here now, looking at a bank of empty desks where reporters once stood."
Seven of its staff, those covering sports and entertainment, have been suspended. The rest work from home, reporting on the coronavirus and any other news in their community. Mr. Purton comes into the office occasionally because it is difficult to concentrate at home with his 3-year-old son underfoot.
Up and down Britain, local newspapers are fighting. Hundreds of journalists have been put on leave. More than 50 small and regional publications have temporarily suspended the production of their print or online products. For those who still print, some communities rely on volunteers to deliver newspapers.
For many, the cash has almost stopped coming. With most retailers closed, advertising revenue has dipped to almost zero for many publications, leaving print copies a skeleton of what they used to be. And in Britain, where home delivery subscriptions are less common than in the United States, newspapers are more dependent on street sales, and many kiosks and other stores are closed. Hardly anyone travels to work, so there is no need to take a role on the road.
There is no doubt that readers are hungry for local news during the pandemic (traffic to newspaper websites is higher than normal), but relatively few have barriers to paying to collect digital subscriptions.
The crisis has accelerated the trends – the gradual loss of advertising and the migration of online readers – that have challenged the industry for decades. But now they are especially affecting Britain's small and regional newspapers, some experts said.
"These are all things that would happen in the long run at some point," said Douglas McCabe, chief operating officer of Enders Analysis, a research firm that focuses on the media industry.
Managing such structural change in such a short time, he said, "is impossible."
Owning 165 posts, including The Worcester News, Newsquest has begun to look to the future by experimenting with online subscriptions and a "pay wall,quot; that goes into effect after a reader has read 40 articles over a period of 30 days, said Henry Faure. Walker, its CEO.
"We made the decision that it is important to accelerate digital subscription plans to develop another source of income for us," said Faure Walker.
However, this additional income will not be enough to support the publications during the pandemic. Newsquest has already suspended a third of its 2,500 employees.
Finally, Faure Walker said, publicity remains critical.
"In the long term, we still believe that advertising will be the largest and most important revenue stream for local news brands," he said.
The economic calamity facing publishers has not gone unnoticed by the government. On Thursday, the government announced it would remove a tax on e-books and e-newspapers in an effort to help both publishers and readers.
And recently announced a three-month ad campaign to support the National Health Service that will inject up to £ 35m (more than $ 43m) into publishers across the country.
"Newspapers are at the heart of the British media and essential to their vibrant mix," Oliver Dowden, secretary for digital, culture, media and sport, wrote in a column in The Times of London. "People across the country are up to the challenge of the coronavirus, and I suggest we all add one little thing to our to-do list: buy a newspaper."
While experts and publishers say the ad campaign is an influx of revenue, few expect it to save the industry. "The amount falling from the industry is measured in hundreds of millions of pounds," said analyst McCabe. "The gap is too big. Many of these businesses have large fixed costs. You can't stop printing. This is also how you make your money. "
Government advertising money also doesn't reach many small, independent, and very local news organizations, many of them online. "So far, we have not received any support from the government," said Emma Meese, director of the Independent Community News Network, an organization representing 107 publications.
Many of the small news organizations represented by his group will die without outside help, he said. "The UK will be left with much more black hole news than it already has," he said.
In response to his concerns about the ads, a government spokesman, Sam Cox, said the campaign would appear in approximately 600 titles across the country.
In Wales Alan Evans continues to publish local news for his community at Llanelli Online, an independent publication only on the web. He has been unable to pay his three-person staff, he said, but said he would continue as long as he could.
He started his post in 2017 after leaving a career in the news industry because he didn't think he was serving the community. At first, it was just him on a laptop at home with his wife and children.
He said any advertising money had been reduced to zero: "No company is willing to part with the cash," Evans said.
“Financially we are in a bad position, we always have been. We're used to that, but it won't improve anytime soon, "Evans said.
Still, for most, business routines continue.
"We are still putting out a newspaper every day," said Mr. Purton, the editor of Worcester. And online, he added, "We have seen an increase in readership. It has been positive in some respects."
It is inspired by a sister Worcester News publication, the Berces & # 39; s Worcester Journal, a weekly newspaper that claims to be the oldest newspaper in the world, dating back to 1690.
"It has had to constantly change how it works," Purton said. "I don't see any reason why we won't survive this too."