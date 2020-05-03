Monty Python star Michael Palin saved by neighbor from house fire

BBC

The 76-year-old British actor accidentally remembers setting his house on fire after open-heart surgery and narrowly escaped with the help of his elderly neighbor.

Monty Python legend Michael Palin He was rescued by his 86-year-old neighbor after the star accidentally burned down a house.

The 76-year-old British actor was relaxing earlier this year, February 2020 after open-heart surgery in September to repair two valves when he unknowingly set his kitchen on fire after a piece of paper caught fire on the gas stove.

Writing in Idler Magazine, the television personality said that she initially attempted to smother the flames with a hand towel, but this only made matters worse.

He said, "When the flames rose to the ceiling, I dialed the emergency services, but the moment we connected, the smoke alarm went off and I couldn't hear a word of what they were saying."

"I just picked up on something about washing my hands, which made me realize that, without my glasses, I had called 111 instead of 999," he added, explaining that he had called the number for advice other than emergency, instead of standard. Hotline for emergency services.

"But I washed my hands anyway, and by a fantastic stroke of luck, the loose faucet we'd never fixed had finally crumbled, turned off the ceiling, and partially extinguished the fire."

Michael said that his elderly neighbor came to his aid and led him to a safe place through the window.

Before his alarming incident, Sir Michael received the Special Recognition Award at the British National Television Awards in January 2020.