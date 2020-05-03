MN coronavirus: Worthington JBS pork processing plant to reopen after more than 350 workers tested positive – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One of the state's largest pork processing plants will reopen this week.

At least 350 workers at the JBS plant in Worthington have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday's reopening is part of President Donald Trump's executive order that meat processing plants remain open during the pandemic.

Matt Utecht, president of JBS UFCW Local 663, says the plant will have new safety precautions, including limiting employee contact and more disinfection throughout the building.

