MN coronavirus: #SaveTwinCitiesEats aims to keep restaurants alive during state shutdown – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Restaurants, bars and bakeries have been some of the businesses most affected during this pandemic and the closure of the state.

Starting this week, there will be a new effort online to help the Twin Cities food scene. It is called #SaveTwinCitiesEats.

The digital platform was first launched in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. and she was very successful, so Vasiliki Papanikolopoulos wanted to take her to her hometown.

READ MORE: "It's not just how we can give up," says the local restaurant owner who struggles to survive.

"#SavePhillyEats and #SaveDCEats have raised half a million dollars in revenue and really started a movement," said Papanikolopoulos.

She launched the #SaveTwinCitiesEats website on Sunday as a one-of-a-kind place to congregate any subway restaurant that wants to sell takeaways, dinner kits, or even experimental orders, like a cooking class or a restaurant tour.

"We have everything from a $ 30 box of House of Gristle cheese to, you know, the $ 750 dining experience," said Papanikolopoulos.

One of the restaurants associated with #SaveTwinCitiesEats is Union Hmong Kitchen, a food truck-style restaurant connected to the Sociable Cider Works in Northeast Minneapolis. Yia Vang is the owner and chef.

"They want to see us survive," said Vang.

#SaveTwinCitiesEats does not take money from the restaurants they partner with.

"We directly link every offer and experience to the restaurant and bar," said Papanikolopoulos. "It is a mission to offer companies income now so they can arrive tomorrow."

READ MORE: Digital gift card raffles become a popular way to support struggling restaurants

This effort comes after several successful businesses closed due to the pandemic in Minneapolis, including The Bachelor Farmer, Marvel Bar, 4 Bells, and Muddy Waters.

Click here to support businesses and browse offers at #SaveTwinCitiesEats.

If you are a Twin Cities restaurant, bar, cafe or bakery that you want to partner with #SaveTwinCitiesEats, please email [email protected]

You can also follow them on Instagram: @savetwincitieseats

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.