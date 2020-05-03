Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin present their new "family member,quot;

Miranda Lambert may be taking a break from touring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus doesn't keep her out of the way. Country music superstar and husband Brendan McLoughlin recently revealed that they purchased a $ 112K Airstream trailer so they can travel together while she makes music.

the Tin Man The singer has been in quarantine with McLoughlin on her 400-acre farm in Tennessee since her Wildcard tour was suspended in March. However, she is set to hit the road again and posted photos of her new trailer on Instagram.

"When people ask me questions about all the trips I've taken, my answer is almost the same every time." I've been everywhere, but haven't seen much, "Lambert wrote in the caption." I've been He has been touring for 19 years and most of the time we just come in, play our show and head to the next city. I've only been able to spend some real time in some of the places I've been. "

Lambert explained that after having time to "nest,quot; with McLoughlin and take a "much-needed break," she now realizes that she can travel and make music with her husband even though she can't travel and play shows.

He called McLoughlin the "most incredible traveling companion,quot; and said they decided to add "a new family member,quot; and get back on the road. Lambert also revealed that he named the 2020 Airstream Globetrotter "The Sheriff,quot;.

The 27-foot trailer features a toilet, shower, and queen-size bed, and Lambert says this is the first new car he has bought even though he has been an antique trailer collector for years. She says she is letting go of some vintage stuff "to make room for adventure in this silver gem."

Lambert admitted that he doesn't like change, but he's learning to accept it. She says she will be pulling this new platform across the country until she can get back on her tour bus, which she calls "Elvira." The singer says that seeing the world again through a windshield will bring creative vibes.

Ad

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrated their first anniversary in January. They met in November 2018 when she acted in Good morning america He and Pistol Annies were a New York City police officer who worked in crowd control in the Times Square area and married three months later.



Post views:

0 0