Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have another baby? That's the question on many people's minds after reports surfaced that the couple was on the brink of divorce. Now, a new report in the next May 11, 2020 issue of OK! The magazine says the couple is better than ever. Coronavirus blockade and social estrangement are to blame for the breakup of many couples, but it seems that this is not the case for everyone. Some couples are finding that time together is healing for their relationship and bringing them closer together. Now a source is discussing Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship and says they are getting along so well that they are ready to have another baby.

Mila and Ashton are already parents to their five-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and their three-year-old son Dimitri Portwood.

The source stated the following to the publication.

“They always planned to have one more, and now that things are so good between them, Mila and Ashton will. Of course, at the end of the day, they will both be happy as long as the baby is healthy. They are in such a good place that they have never felt so close. Another child would be a blessing after all they've been through. "

According to the outlet, Mila was emotionally distressed after reading Demi Moore's book from Ashton's ex-wife. Inside out. The book made allegations that Ashton Kutcher was unfaithful to Demi Moore, and the source reported that those comments caused Mila to closely examine her own relationship with Ashton.

The secret to saving their marriage, according to the source, was couples therapy.

You can see several photos of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher below.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. That's. That is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/DiEWNjK2fw – cassandra (@barrysgraysn) May 3, 2020

Did you see previous reports suggesting that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were having marriage problems? Did you read Demi Moore's book? Inside out?

What do you think of the report that Mila and Ashton are ready to have baby number three?

Ad %MINIFYHTML19ed7ae18c52514a4acbe7176437dc6083% %MINIFYHTML19ed7ae18c52514a4acbe7176437dc6083%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0