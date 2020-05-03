Michael Jordan's net worth: How much do you make in 2020? Updated earnings for footwear businesses and more

ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; has shown viewers how Michael Jordan not only became the best basketball player in the world, but also transformed into a global icon.

Over the course of multiple fights with the Bulls, Jordan entered a rarefied air typically reserved for famous figures such as actors and musicians, setting the stage for a successful second act after his retirement from the NBA. To borrow a Jay-Z line, Jordan is not just a businessman, he is a business, man.

Hoops fans and sneakerheads are undoubtedly familiar with the Air Jordan brand, but there's more to the MJ empire than the occasional retro launch. This is a guy who can turn down $ 100 million without batting an eye. That is more than the power of the shoe industry.

Let's take a look at how Jordan has reached an immense level of wealth and what his net worth is in 2020. (And no, the money gained from gambling on the golf course is not included here.)

What is Michael Jordan's net worth in 2020?

Jordan is worth $ 2.1 billion as of May 2020, according to Forbes, making him the world's richest former professional athlete. The 57-year-old man is ranked 1,001 on the Forbes billionaires list. He joined the billionaire club in 2014 after increasing his participation in the Charlotte Hornets.

Earnings from Michael Jordan's NBA career

Despite capturing five MVP awards and winning six championships, Jordan did not break $ 100 million in salary over the course of his NBA career. Jordan made $ 93.2 million as a player for the Bulls and Wizards, according to the Basketball Reference, and more than $ 63 million of that total comes from his last two seasons in Chicago.

The league's economy has changed a lot since Jordan's game days, but to put that number in perspective, Al Horford was guaranteed. $ 97 million in his most recent deal with the 76ers. Jordan was certainly underpaid at his best based on his performance on the court and his value to the Bulls.

Michael Jordan Business

Jordan is estimated to have earned $ 145 million in 2019. Two main business interests should allow Jordan to increase his long-term net worth …

How much is the Air Jordan brand worth?

No current NBA star comes close to Jordan's sneaker revenue. His estimated annual win is $ 130 million, four times more than second place LeBron James ($ 32 million).

Jordan Brand generated $ 3.1 billion in wholesale revenue during the previous fiscal year, and Nike reported that Jordan Brand recently had its $ 1 billion first quarter. With the ability to launch retro models, create multiple colors, and increase visibility through the next generation of players, hello, Zion Williamson, Nike, and Jordan Brand are in a position to dominate the basketball market and extend beyond sports fashion. .

MJ's initial contract with Nike signed in 1984 was worth $ 500,000 annually for five years. Turns out it was a wise investment.

Property of the Charlotte Hornets

After serving as a minority investor since 2006, Jordan purchased the then Bob Johnson Bobcats for $ 275 million in 2010. However, Jordan reportedly only contributed $ 30 million in cash, a figure that probably would not be phased out today.

Franchise values ​​have skyrocketed in the past decade, and the Hornets are currently valued at $ 1.5 billion. Charlotte increased 20 percent in value over the previous year and generated $ 240 million in revenue.

Jordan sold a large minority share of the Hornets in 2019, but does not intend to relinquish control of the team.

Other commercial companies

In addition to the brand and its stake in the Hornets, Jordan has endorsement deals with companies like Gatorade, Hanes and Upper Deck. It also has several restaurants and a car dealership.

While he has been open to partnering with other brands, Jordan is particular about the use of his image and likeness. He once turned down a lucrative opportunity with Beanee Weenees because he just didn't like the name.

"Have you ever heard of Beanee Weenees pork and beans? It was close to a million dollars a year," Jordan said in a Playboy interview in 1992. "Am I saying, Beanee Weenees? How can I stand up? to a camera and say I'm going to eat Beanee Weenees? "

Michael Jordan's houses

Jordan reportedly owns homes in Illinois, North Carolina, and Utah, though he has been trying to sell his Chicago mansion since 2012. The price has dropped several times over the years and his last listing was $ 14.9 million. . Jordan's specific location and customizations – there's even a number 23 on the front door – have made it difficult to sell.

MJ's home in Jupiter, Florida, was built for $ 12.4 million and includes 11 rooms, a billiard house, a basketball court, and a cigar-friendly media room.

In 2013, Jordan purchased a foreclosed home in Cornelius, North Carolina, for $ 2.8 million. It has six rooms and a swimming pool. He also reportedly owns a condo in downtown Charlotte.

The Park City, Utah home was listed for $ 7.5 million in 2019. The layout: five bedrooms, seven and a half baths, a golf simulator and an infinity pool.

Earnings of Michael Jordan from "The Last Dance,quot;

Zero dollars.

Jordan will not make money on "The Last Dance,quot; as he plans to donate all of his winnings to charitable causes. Profits could reach $ 4 million.

This continues a long history of personal donations and philanthropic work through the Hornets organization.