Michael Jordan was good at baseball? A look back on his brief career with the White Sox

Michael Jordan's first retreat was quite shocking, as ESPN's 10-part star documentary "The Last Dance,quot; will no doubt chronicle. His Bulls had won three consecutive NBA titles, and Jordan led the league by scoring seven consecutive seasons. I was on top of the basketball world.

But on October 6, 1993, just before the Bulls' training camp opened, Jordan announced his retirement. It was news that shook the NBA, though rumors and reports had begun leaking the day or two earlier. However, when Jordan officially announced his next professional move, his decision was practically the worst-kept secret in sports.

Michael Jordan was good at baseball?

Jordan officially signed with the White Sox (Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf also owned the Red Sox) on February 7, 1994, 10 days before his 31st birthday. He had been practicing batting regularly at Comiskey Park, and had spoken openly about his desire to try his luck in baseball, now that he had hung up his famous sneakers.

Jordan loved to play baseball as a boy. Her father loved baseball. Jordan almost gave baseball a chance the previous summer.

I'm not sure I know that Michael Jordan almost played baseball in the White Sox organization in 1993, too. I found this in the archives of Sporting News. pic.twitter.com/RGbWbITT6i – Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) April 28, 2020

MORE: Michael Jordan's legacy was not complete at 28, and neither is Mike Trout

So when he officially walked away from the basketball court, he decided to try baseball next spring, in part as a tribute to his father, who had been killed in the summer of 1993.

But what motivation and work did you put into becoming a better baseball player? Well, that was the inner drive that helped him become a basketball superstar. It was intensely competitive, and it didn't matter what the competition was. This story, written by Sporting News columnist Dave Kindred, was published in the TSN issue of January 17, 1994 (published approximately a month before officially signing with the White Sox).

All this hot stove talk reminded Jerry Krause of a story. Krause made the Bulls a three-time NBA champion after a decade as a baseball executive. Every time Jordan throws himself into one of his "I can do anything,quot; speeches, Jerry Reinsdorf says that Jordan once threw two punches by throwing the ball back between his legs, Krause would be there to challenge Jordan's claims. "Michael always talked about himself as a baseball hitter," said Krause. "Then I said, 'Let's go to Comiskey, and you go in there against a hitting practice pitcher. You won't hit one out of the box." So, Jerry, what happened? "Michael hit a couple in the seats."

Jordan started slowly in the spring training games, which was to be expected. No amount of hitting the cages against a pitching machine or a hitting practice pitcher could have prepared him for live major league caliber pitchers.

However, in typical Jordanian style, he had this unforgettable moment of spring training on April 7, when he went 2-for-5 in the Windy City Classic exhibition game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

MORE: Photos from Michael Jordan's Baseball Career

"I don't think I have shown that I can be part of the team," Jordan told the writers that spring, as reported in TSN's Chicago White Sox team notes. "That's being honest. … But I'm not going to give up. I'm trying to squeeze out five years in eight weeks. It just hasn't happened the way I wanted it to."

What were Michael Jordan's baseball statistics?

Jordan played 127 regular season games for the Birmingham Barons, the White Sox Double-A affiliate, in 1994. Here are the basics:

127 games, 497 plate appearances, 436 at-bats

.202 / .289 / .266 (avg / on-base / slugging), .556 OPS

88 hits: 17 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs

51 RBIs, 46 runs scored

30 stolen bases / 18 caught stealing

51 walks, 114 strikeouts

Neither of those regular season numbers is particularly good, as you can see. The 30 stolen bases are nice, but the 18 times he was caught stealing denied that value.

Here's a little context: Yes, he only hit three home runs, but nobody really hit home runs for the Barons that year. 40 appeared as a team, the last in the Double-A Southern League. Jacksonville, then a Seattle affiliate, led the league with 131, and all other teams, apart from the Barons, reached at least 63. Jordan hit all three of his home runs in the second half of the Barons season, despite the fact that his average took a slight drop after a decent start (he hit .265 in his first month with Birmingham).

Jordan struck out 114 times in 497 plate appearances. That's 22.9 percent of their APs. The league average in the Southern League that year was 16.4 percent, well below Jordan's rate. But perhaps he was ahead of his time. Do you know what the average MLB strikeout percentage was in 2019? Exactly 23.0 percent.

Jordan played right field for the Barons. He struggled sometimes, but by all reports, he seemed to improve as the season progressed.

Here's something I might have forgotten: Jordan didn't give up on his baseball dream immediately after the 1994 season, even though that MLB season ended in August with the player strike. Jordan played in the Arizona Fall League that year, hitting .317 in his first 41 at-bats and ending with a .252 average in 123 ABs.

Could Michael Jordan have played in MLB?

Terry Francona, who became quite successful (OK, ONE TON) as MLB manager, was his manager in Birmingham and in the AFL. He said, as quoted on TSN, "He just needs to play. He hasn't played that much. He's a good building block for next year."

Despite the fact that the MLB strike continued in the 1995 season, the minor league players were unaffected, so Jordan appeared in spring training. He departed when the official spring training games began with replacement players, as neither Jordan nor the White Sox intended to involve him with that ugly element of the game.

In March Jordan returned to basketball. What if baseball would never be answered.

"I think with another 1,000 at-bats, he would have done it," Francona said, as quoted in this ESPN article. "But there is more to it than the weird people from that season. Baseball wasn't the only thing he picked up. I really think he rediscovered himself, his joy at competition. We made him want to play basketball again."

Maybe he would have eventually made it to the big leagues. Probably not, but maybe. He was fined by Triple-A Nashville for the 1995 season. And if that were his only goal, there's no question he would have done the necessary work. But at age 31, with nothing more than batting cage swings, he was way behind the players he was competing against.

From another Kindred column on TSN, shortly after Jordan returned to the Bulls.

Earlier in Jordan's season at Double-A Birmingham, Rangers pitching instructor Tom House said: "He's trying to compete with hitters who have seen 350,000 fastballs in their professional lives and 204,000 balls that are They break. Baseball is a replay function. If Michael had chased. " baseball outside of high school, I have no doubt that I would have ended up making as much money in baseball as in basketball. But he's not exactly breaking Double A, and that's light years from the big leagues. In Double A, pitchers cannot detect the fastball and the ball that breaks. It will take him several years to learn the game of chess that major league pitchers play with exceptional control. "

Going back to basketball was the right decision, of course. He led the Bulls to three more NBA titles: in 1996, 1997, and 1998.