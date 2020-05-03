Michael Jordan vs. Timeline Kobe Bryant: looking back on your meetings and stats face to face

Episodes 5 and 6 of "The Last Dance,quot; will be bittersweet for much of the basketball world when they premiere on ESPN on Sunday.

It will be the first time in the documentary that we see the late Kobe Bryant speak about Michael Jordan, the player from whom he modeled his game and who served as the archetype of his own Hall of Fame career. Bryant managed to emulate Jordan, becoming the player closest to his passion, preparation, talent, drive and will to win.

The first clips of one of the two episodes reveal how shocking Jordan was to a young Bryant, and how that helped the latter become a great NBA player of all time.

"He is like my older brother," Bryant says of Jordan in the documentary. "I really hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one, and his fans say," Hi Kobe, you beat Michael one-on-one. "I say," Me. What you get from me is from him. "

(That's a sentiment Jordan also shared; during Bryant's memorial, he said he felt he had lost a little brother.)

However, in the context of the documentary, a Jordan at his best simply calls Bryant "that little boy from the Lakers," a upstart who refused to back down to face the greatest player of all time. Even then, Jordan's growing respect was evident for the sport's next superstar, as evidenced when he said to Bryant "I'll see you on the road,quot; after the 1998 All-Star Game.

The two would meet 11 times between 1996 and 2003, eight times in the regular season, three times in the All-Star games, but never in the playoffs (a shame). With that, Sporting News wanted to go through the timeline of their meetings, highlighting some of the best games and moments, and how they shaped their respective careers:

Michael Jordan vs Kobe Bryant timeline

December 17, 1996: Bulls 129, Lakers 123

Jordan: 10 of 32 shots (30 points), 10 of 14 free throws, nine rebounds, three assists

Bryant (reservation): 2 of 5 shots (five points), 0 of 2 free throws

The first four meetings between Jordan and Bryant were not, let's say, clashes between titans (Bryant would not face Jordan as a starter for the first time until the 1998 All-Star Game). That said, it would be impossible to miss the first meeting between these two, even if Bryant came off the bench. Jordan proved that he was still the best player on the planet with 30 points and nine rebounds. Bryant, who was 18 at the time, had five modest points on 2 of 5 shots.

February 5, 1997: Lakers 106, Bulls 90

Jordan: 10 of 24 shots (27 points), 5 of 6 free throws, four rebounds, four assists

Bryant (reservation): 2 of 7 shots (five points), three rebounds

December 17, 1997: Bulls 104, Lakers 83

Jordan: 12 of 22 shots (36 points), 11 of 12 free throws, five rebounds, four assists

Bryant (reservation): 12 of 20 shots (33 points), 3 of 5 shots of 3 points, 6 of 9 free throws, three rebounds, two assists

This was the first real duel between Jordan and Bryant, one in which they both scored more than 30 points (Jordan had 36 versus Bryant's 33). Bryant, then 19, showed no fear, hitting hit against the best basketball player on the planet, even hitting a distance on him. Speaking of that move: It was in this game that Bryant asked Jordan how he made a particular subsequent move. Jordan told him to feel the defender with his legs to know which way to turn. Even then, Jordan showed respect for the up-and-coming Bryant and told reporters after the game: "I think it's only a matter of time for him. You realize how good he is." Perhaps Jordan was generous with his praise for his own success in the game, and his team's 21-point victory.

February 1, 1998: Lakers 112, Bulls 87

Jordan: 11 of 26 shots (31 points), 9 of 11 free throws, five rebounds, two assists

Bryant (reservation): 7 of 16 shots (20 points), 4 of 7 free throws, four rebounds, one assist

February 8, 1998: East 134, West 114

Jordan: 10 of 18 shots (23 points), 1 of 1 shots of 3 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals

Bryant: 7 of 16 shots (18 points), 2 of 3 shots of 3 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals

A monumental meeting, for multiple reasons. Bryant, playing in his first All-Star game, refused to withdraw from Jordan, scoring 18 points, the team's highest, and often defending the Bulls in isolation. Jordan, in what would be his last All-Star game retirement before retirement, proved he was still the best in the game with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds as he led the East to a 134-114 victory. It was a defining game for both players, particularly Bryant, as noted by Dan Bernstein of Sporting News.

February 10, 2002: West 135, East 120

Jordan: 4 of 13 shots (eight points), four rebounds, three assists, two steals

Bryant: 12 of 25 shots (31 points), 7 of 7 free throws, five rebounds, five assists, one steal

February 12, 2002: Lakers 103, Wizards 94

Jordan: 8 of 20 shots (22 points), 6 of 8 free throws, five rebounds, five assists, two steals

Bryant: 9 of 20 shots (23 points), 5 of 9 free throws, 11 rebounds, 15 assists, one steal, one block

April 2, 2002: Lakers 113, Wizards 93

Jordan (reservation): 1 of 5 shots (two points), three rebounds, three assists

Bryant: 6 of 13 shots (14 points), two rebounds, six assists

November 8, 2002: Wizards 100, Lakers 99

Jordan (reservation): 9 of 14 shots (25 points), three rebounds, three assists, two steals

Bryant: 8 of 21 shots (27 points), 11 of 11 free throws, six rebounds, four assists

February 9, 2003: West 155, East 145

Jordan: 9 of 27 shots (20 points), 2 of 2 free throws, five rebounds, two assists, two steals

Bryant: 8 of 17 shots (22 points), 3 of 5 shots of 3 points, 3 of 6 free throws, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, two blocks

For a time, it seemed like Jordan's last All-Star Game would be the worst; he missed his first seven shots. But in typical Jordanian fashion, he bounced back to keep the game competitive and naturally had the ball in his hands with the game on the line. With 5 seconds remaining in overtime and the game tied at 136, Jordan took Shawn Marion and hit his fadeaway jumper to give the East the 138-136 lead with three seconds remaining. But Bryant, shaking off a pair of Jordans, was fouled for a three-point triple. He proceeded to hit 2 of 3 free throw attempts to tie the game with a second remaining, ultimately leading the West to a 155-145 victory. The game showcased his grasping ability and trash speaking ability.

March 28, 2003: Lakers 108, Wizards 94

Jordan: 10 of 20 shots (23 points), 3 of 4 free throws, four assists, one steal

Bryant: 15 of 29 shots (55 points), 9 of 13 shots of 3 points, 16 of 18 free throws, five rebounds, three assists, three steals

The final meeting between Jordan and Bryant was the passing of the torch. Bryant exploded for his best performance against the GOAT, going 15-of-29 from the field, including 9-of-13 from 3-point ground, for 55 points. As an added measure, he was 16 of 18 on the free throw line, adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jordan certainly wasn't lazy, shooting 50 percent from the field for 23 points and adding four assists, but this matchup made it clear: It was Bryant, not Jordan, who was the dominant superstar in the league.

Michael Jordan vs. Stats Faced Kobe Bryant

The head-to-head statistics between Jordan and Bryant are relatively uniform, though they do need a bit of context to fully explain what they mean. It is important to note that neither Jordan nor Bryant met while the other was at his best, although their meeting at the 1998 All-Star Game is certainly noteworthy.

Jordan gained a quick statistical advantage from Bryant, considering that the first four meetings between his teams came with Bryant coming off the bench. However, when Bryant had become his in the league, Jordan had retired for three years before reuniting with the Wizards. And while he still showed flashes of the best basketball player of all time, it was clear that his best moment had passed.

The only noticeable difference between the two in terms of top stats comes in points: Bryant outscored Jordan 253-222 in his 11 meetings, though, again, it's important to note that he was a higher-volume 3-point shooter, who attempted 30 more shots than Jordan in his face-to-face meetings:

Field goals / attempts (pct.) 3 pointers / attempts (pct.) Free throws / attempts (pct.) Rebounds Assists points Jordan 86/194 (.443) 11/5 (.454) 43/61 (.705) 42 39 222 Bryant 88/199 (.442) 21/41 (.512) 56/75 (.747) 53 43 253

Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant's all-time record

Less important (although still relevant) in the Jordan vs. Timeline. Bryant is which player won the most. In that sense, Bryant has the advantage: He went 5-3 against Jordan in the regular season and 2-1 in All-Star games for a combined record of 7-4 against Jordan.