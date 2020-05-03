Michael Jordan reveals that he originally wanted to choose Adidas over Nike in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

In the Sunday broadcast of "The Last Dance,quot; on ESPN, Michael Jordan told the story of how he came to sign with Nike early in his professional career.

Everyone knows how the story ends: Jordan launches its line of Air Jordans, the sportiest footwear brand of all. But what many did not know is that the agreement almost did not happen. In fact, Jordan didn't even want to meet with Nike and had planned to sign with Adidas.

His mother had him attend the Nike meeting.

Jordan said in the documentary that he preferred the style of the Adidas sneakers. However, the company was in a higher-level transition period at the time and told Jordan that they couldn't make the shoes work. They didn't even make him an offer.

Meanwhile, Nike made Jordan an offer it couldn't refuse, offering a neighborhood deal for $ 250,000, more than most top players were paid at the time, along with its own signature line. .

It turns out that mom knows more.