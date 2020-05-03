Michael Jordan calls Horace Grant a snitch on & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Chicago sports journalist Sam Smith's 1992 book "The Jordan Rules,quot; sparked fights within the Bulls organization at the time.

Even now, there is disagreement about the sources of information Smith used to reveal unpleasant aspects of Jordan's leadership style.

In the sixth episode of "The Last Dance," Jordan held firm to his belief that Horace Grant was the primary person leaking anecdotes.

"I was counting everything that was happening within the group," Jordan said in the documentary.

Grant denied the accusation: "No, I did not disclose anything to Sam Smith." He said Jordan and others were looking for scapegoats.

The owner B.J. Armstrong came to Grant's defense, telling the documentary crew that there was no way that an entire book would be built from a single source. Even if Grant offered information, Armstrong said, he was not alone in doing so.

Grant remained in the Bulls for the 1993-94 season, winning the first three of the six Bulls dynasty championships before moving to Orlando. It was also a big part of Chicago's success, reaching its personal pinnacle in its final year there while averaging 15.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.