Meghan Markle to relaunch "The Tig,quot; lifestyle blog to compete with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, Insider says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have disappeared from social media since they officially resigned as members of the royal family on March 31. The couple stopped posting on their Sussex Royal Instagram page, and they have announced that they will launch their new Archewell Foundation in the future. Now insider claims Markle has plans to face Gwyneth Paltrow Goop lifestyle brand.

According to royal expert Myka Meier, Markle will relaunch her lifestyle blog The tig, which closed when she became engaged to Prince Harry.

"I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram," Meier told the Really obsessed podcast last week. "I think she is going to do a Goop, as a new version of The tig … I really think that's coming. "

Meier explained that he has a friend who has internal knowledge and believes that Markle is already working on something. Meier believes that Markle fans can expect something "very interesting and creative,quot;, and that Meghan will work with "master minds from around the world,quot; to put together something inspiring.

Before marrying Prince Harry, Markle frequently posted on his blog. The tig when she was starring in the US legal drama. USA Suits. The lifestyle blog covered everything from fashion to food, and also featured posts on beauty and travel.

There's a chance that Markle could make good money on a relaunched brand, as Paltrow has made millions with his high-end lifestyle and wellness brand, Goop.

As fans know, Meghan and Harry are now alone when it comes to making money after leaving the royal family earlier this year. In addition to working at their Archewell charitable foundation, the royal couple will also have to earn their own money at various business ventures to pay for their multimillion-dollar Los Angeles home and strong security bills.

In addition to relaunch The tigMarkle also narrated the recent Disney nature documentary Elephant. And, she and Prince Harry gave a revealing interview for a new book on Megxit titled Find freedom.

The couple has also spent time delivering meals to people in need in the Los Angeles area during the closure of COVID-19, and they are preparing to celebrate their son Archie Harrison's first birthday on May 6.



