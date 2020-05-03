Mayweather's daughter stab victim shows devastating injuries! (Photos)

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, currently faces 99 years in prison for allegedly stabbing a woman outside the Houston home of NBA rapper Youngboy.

The woman, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, reportedly needed to undergo surgery after the incident. And now we can see what she is like.

MTO News obtained some images of LaPattra, from their Instagram. And it shows the NBA baby's mom with a cast on her arm and bandages covering the same arm.

The alleged attack on LaPattra took place at 1:30 a.m. at the rapper's mansion in Houston. Yaya was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police sources claim that LaPattra was at the NBA Youngboy's home in Houston when Yaya entered. Yaya told Jacobs that she was Youngboy's fiancée and asked her to leave. The situation quickly became physical and Jacobs was stabbed twice, according to reports.

A recent report suggested that LaPattra may not be cooperating with local prosecutors. The district attorney was forced to cite Lapattra's medical records regarding the attack.