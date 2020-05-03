Home Entertainment Mayweather's daughter stab victim shows devastating injuries! (Photos)

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, currently faces 99 years in prison for allegedly stabbing a woman outside the Houston home of NBA rapper Youngboy.

The woman, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, reportedly needed to undergo surgery after the incident. And now we can see what she is like.

MTO News obtained some images of LaPattra, from their Instagram. And it shows the NBA baby's mom with a cast on her arm and bandages covering the same arm.

