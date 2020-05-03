Matt Keough, former pitcher for Oakland's five aces, Matt Keough is dead – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF / AP) – Former Oakland A star pitcher Matt Keough, who later became a special assistant to the team and appeared with his ex-wife, Jeana, in a season of "Real Housewives of Orange County,quot;, died. He was 64 years old.

The Athletics announced the death on Saturday night on social media without providing any other details.

"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," Billy Beane, the team's executive vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement.

“He had an incredible passion for the game and we were fortunate to have him and his great knowledge with us during the years he worked as a special assistant. He made an unforgettable impression on everyone he played in baseball. Our sincere condolences go out to the entire Keough family tonight. ”

Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected American League Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees York (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90).

He was widely remembered by fans of A as a member of the "Five Aces,quot; as he, Rick Langford, Mike Norris, Steve McCatty and Brian Kingman were announced on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1981.

Keough's father Marty and his uncle Joe were major league outfielders.