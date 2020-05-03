Home Local News Matt Keough, former pitcher for Oakland's five aces, Matt Keough is dead...

Matt Keough, former pitcher for Oakland's five aces, Matt Keough is dead – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Matt Keough, former pitcher for Oakland's five aces, Matt Keough is dead - CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF / AP) – Former Oakland A star pitcher Matt Keough, who later became a special assistant to the team and appeared with his ex-wife, Jeana, in a season of "Real Housewives of Orange County,quot;, died. He was 64 years old.

The Athletics announced the death on Saturday night on social media without providing any other details.

"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," Billy Beane, the team's executive vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement.

“He had an incredible passion for the game and we were fortunate to have him and his great knowledge with us during the years he worked as a special assistant. He made an unforgettable impression on everyone he played in baseball. Our sincere condolences go out to the entire Keough family tonight. ”

Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected American League Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees York (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90).

He was widely remembered by fans of A as a member of the "Five Aces,quot; as he, Rick Langford, Mike Norris, Steve McCatty and Brian Kingman were announced on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1981.

Keough's father Marty and his uncle Joe were major league outfielders.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©