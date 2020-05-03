Mass lawmakers urge feds to include seafood in food aid purchases

BOSTON (AP) – Members of the Congressional delegation from all Massachusetts Democrats are pushing to include East Coast shellfish in purchase agreements funded by the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Representatives William Keating and Seth Moulton said in a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Friday that when the US Department of Agriculture. USA Begin your purchasing programs aimed at helping people affected by the pandemic, the USDA must include national Mariscos.

Purdue announced in April that the USDA would be shopping for about $ 19 billion through the coronavirus assistance program, lawmakers said.

Lawmakers said the USDA announced that the program would support farmers and ranchers and maintain the integrity of the food supply chain, but did not specifically say whether seafood would be included in purchases.

The federal government has included seafood in previous procurement programs and lawmakers urged them to do so again during the current pandemic.

East coast shellfish producers have been devastated by the continuing effects of the pandemic, lawmakers said.