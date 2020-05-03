Marin County Health Officials Launch Test Site in San Rafael Canal Neighborhood – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – In the latest expansion of the coronavirus testing facility, Marin County health officials announced that they will open a site Monday in the San Rafael Canal neighborhood.

The tests will be free and by appointment only, with priority for essential workers and people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. There will be

Multilingual staff available to assist with appointment booking and testing.

The testing site is a partnership between federal health services contractor OptumServe, the state of California, Marin County public health, and community organizations.

"The state is fulfilling its promise to support our testing capacity," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer, in a

statement. "This site will help reach residents who have previously had limited access to medical care and COVID-19 testing. We need to match any changes to our shelter-in-place request with the ability to extensively test. This is one step important in that direction. "

The test site was chosen taking into account underserved populations and the goal of providing access to residents regardless of

socioeconomic status, officials said in an announcement. Community groups are helping with the outreach "to ensure residents know about the new testing option and support residents who may be diagnosed with COVID-19 and their families."

"This partnership with the county will provide more equitable access to testing and care," said Omar Carrera, Executive Director of

Canal Alliance, a non-profit organization, in a statement. “Anyone needing COVID-19 testing or medical treatment should feel comfortable seeking help and should not fear the result. People with positive results will get the support they need during this difficult time. ”

San Rafael test site joins a county-driven test drive site, two mobile test units, and a new site established last week

in the city of Marin.