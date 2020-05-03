Man taken into custody after car overturns in solo accident that left 5 children seriously injured – Up News Info Los Angeles

HIGHLAND (CBSLA) – Authorities say a serious single-vehicle collision has left five children seriously injured in San Bernardino County.

The accident unfolded just after 7 p.m. Saturday on the Greenspot and Santa Ana Canyon highways.

It was there that authorities say a white Chevrolet Tahoe went off the road for unknown reasons and entered a dirt field where the vehicle rolled.

Several children inside the car were expelled and suffered serious injuries. The children were taken to the hospital for treatment. His current conditions were not available. In all, authorities say five children were seriously injured.

The driver of the car, identified as Eric Ortega, 28, of San Bernardino, was arrested. Authorities allege that Ortega showed obvious signs of poisoning.

No further details are available immediately.